BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products Market Outlook 2020 | Business development | Research Report 2027

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products Market by Material Type (Polypropylene (PP), High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)), By Application (Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028. It offers a holistic view of this market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products Market was valued at US$ 317.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 557.3 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Blow-Fill-Seal technology is a manufacturing process used in the production of bottles, vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes and injectable. As the name suggests, the container is formed by blowing sterile filtered compressed air to give the desired shape to the container. A septic solution is then filled into it, and afterward, it is hermetically sealed.

The blow-fill-seal technique is used extensively in the pharmaceutical industry as it helps to save a substantial amount of cost because it is a fully automated process. Demand for products manufactured by BFS technology is on the rise due to the growing demand for advanced aseptic technology which is expected to aid the market growth. Cleaning and sterilization of already manufactured containers are not required and hence reduces its cost significantly. BFS method is approved by government bodies like the FDA and is adopted by most of the drug manufacturing companies. Final products are pathogen-free as human intervention is very less if any, and hence it enhances the quality of the product.

Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

In Blow-Fill-Seal system, the container is hermetically sealed and used, especially where extreme hygiene is a top priority such as in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and beverage industry, etc., which in turn is expected to widen the market scope.

Human intervention is minimal, which reduces the risk of contamination and makes it safer for end users and hence, helps to boost the market growth. This advancement in the processing of pharmaceutical products increases the reliability of the product as well as the safety of patients. This is expected to bolster the market growth.

However, stringent government regulations for single-use plastic could hinder the growth of products manufactured by BFS technique such as bottles, vials, etc.. Nonetheless, sterilization of containers is not required in this method which makes it cost effective and hence, strengthens the market for products manufactured by BFS technique.

Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products market is segmented on the basis of material type, application, and region. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into Polypropylene (PP), High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH).

The Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) segment accounts for the majority share in the Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products Market, and the same segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The LDPE segment is estimated to be the most lucrative one, with an attractiveness index of 5.4 and is expected to grow by a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products Market Attractiveness Analysis by Material Type, 2018

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications. Pharmaceuticals segment accounts for a majority share in the Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products Market and is expected to grow at a steady rate.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the USA, South America, Europe, China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, South Africa. The USA accounts for the majority share in the Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products Market, followed by Europe. USA is estimated to be the most lucrative market with an attractiveness index of 5.1 and is estimated to grow by a CAGR of over 6%.

The research report on the Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Catalent, Inc., Recipharm AB (publ), Unither Pharmaceuticals, The Ritedose Corporation, Unicep Packaging, Laboratorios SALVAT, S.A, PrimaPharma, Asept Pak, Plastikon, Birgi Mefar Group, Pharmapack, Unipharma LLC, Weiler Engineering, Merck & Co. Inc. (BioConnection), Curida, UNOLAB, Nupharm (Nueraxpharm), etc.

