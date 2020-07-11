How COVID-19 Pandemic Will Impact Video Management Software Market Business Opportunity, And Growth 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Video Management Software market.

The global video management software market size was valued at USD 1,487.0 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.8% from 2019 to 2025. Video management software is an integral part of the surveillance & security system and is widely used for the collection and storage of video recording data. It also provides an interface to access and view live or recorded videos. A VMS solution involves the use of electronic equipment such as Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and Internet Protocol (IP) network cameras to monitor people and their behavior, activities, or other real-time information, thereby facilitating security, inspection, and safety.

Video management software can easily be integrated with a wide range of third-party solutions and devices such as fire alarm systems, video analytics, and intrusion detection systems to enhance the capability of the overall surveillance system. These added features enable the software to provide facility managers with multiple camera views, thereby helping them in effectively dealing with emergencies. The features also enable the software to capture high-definition videos for law enforcement agencies to accurately identify, track, and arrest culprits. As a result, VMS is increasingly being used for enhancing the security of commercial, public, and residential areas.

A unified VMS is capable of merging analog and IP video technologies and provides customers with a cost-effective way to expand and enhance their surveillance operations. A large number of cameras can be integrated within a video management software, depending on the surveillance requirements of the customer and the area to be monitored. The software also assists in managing critical administrative tasks related to video management such as video analysis, threat detection, and asset monitoring. With the increasing adoption of CCTV cameras and IP network cameras in the security and surveillance market, the demand for video management software is anticipated to witness a significant increase.

The implementation of standards such as Open Network Video Interface Forum (ONVIF) and Physical Security Interoperability Alliance (PSIA) has facilitated the integration of VMS with third-party devices and solutions. Factors such as rising concerns regarding security and increasing penetration of video surveillance for enhanced situational awareness are also contributing to the market growth of VMS. Moreover, there has been a significant rise in the adoption of video management software for cross border activities, which bodes well for the market growth. However, growing concerns regarding the privacy and storage of high-resolution videos and recordings are expected to act as a major challenge, hampering the adoption of video management software.

Technology Insights of Video Management Software Market

On the basis of technology, the market for video management software has been segmented into analog-based VMS, IP-based VMS, and hybrid VMS. The hybrid VMS segment dominated the market in 2018 owing to the widespread deployment of conventional video surveillance systems by governments and corporates for improving security. Customers have been integrating new IP-based devices into their existing analog surveillance systems to enhance the functionality of the overall system and offer superior monitoring capabilities. This has been a major factor driving the demand for hybrid video management software.

IP-based VMS segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing trend of replacing traditional analog-based video monitoring and surveillance systems with IP-based cameras, owing to their wide-ranging features such as high resolution image and video capture, wider area covering, remote and mobile monitoring, and reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). In addition, governments are deploying IP-based VMS on a large scale for surveillance and smart cities projects. The open platform video management software also integrates IP cameras with onboard video analytic features such as License Plate Recognition (LPR), accident detection, and motion detection to improve the functionality and offer superior business intelligence for surveillance systems.

Solution Insights of Video Management Software Market

On the basis of solution, the market for video management software has been classified into video analytics, custom solution management, storage management, data integration, navigation management, intelligent streaming, custom solution management, security management, and others. The data integration segment dominated the market in 2018 owing to the wide-scale adoption in video surveillance and monitoring solutions. The growth of data integration segment can also be attributed to the growing adoption of automatic number plate recognition systems. Automatic number plate recognition systems require video surveillance cameras to be integrated with VMS to enable functions such as recording and analyzing video streams.

The video analytics solution is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Video analytics plays a critical role in solutions such as traffic monitoring & management, transportation & logistics, and retail customer analytics. Besides, video analytics is used in motion detection, people counting, facial recognition, and perimeter monitoring through virtual tripwires. Furthermore, video analytics has been increasingly adopted for applications such as spatial data analytics and satellite imagery, which is expected to further boost the segment growth.

Deployment Insights of Video Management Software Market

On the basis of deployment, the market for video management software has been classified into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment dominated the market in 2018. An on-premise VMS solution enables users to integrate multiple cameras installed on a site and deploy the software at their workstations or servers within the facility. Some drawbacks associated with on-premise VMS include high up-front purchase, integration, and deployment costs owing to the considerably large investment required for the equipment. However, the cost of ownership is on the lower side as there are no subscription fees.

The cloud-based VMS segment is expected to witness a high growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing use of cloud-based solutions by small, medium as well as large enterprises. Advancements in high-speed Internet connectivity and cloud data storage technology have enabled the faster transfer and storage of high-resolution multimedia content. Moreover, cloud-based VMS is hosted off-site and the data from the cameras is retrieved through an Internet connection provided by a service provider.

End Use Insights

On the basis of end use, the market for video management software has been classified into BFSI, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, education, and others. The education segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing trend of remote classrooms and recorded content streaming. In the education sector, video management software is utilized in Learning Management System (LMS), which is a software for documentation, administration, reporting, tracking, and delivery of educational courses, or training programs. Moreover, government regulations laid down for the installation of CCTV cameras in schools and colleges are further expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in November 2016, the Government of Assam, a state of India, has made it mandatory for schools and colleges to install CCTV cameras in the campus.

The government segment dominated the market in 2018. It is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the wide-scale adoption of video management software in infrastructure & logistics sectors and smart cities projects. In addition, factors such as rapid industrialization; development of smart cities; growth of smart manufacturing, telemedicine, online streaming; and development of infrastructure and logistics sectors in developing countries are also expected to be the contributing drivers for the segment growth. Developing countries have developed a wide road and railway network to facilitate the transportation of people and materials to support industrial growth.

Regional Insights of Video Management Software Market

North America dominated the video management software market in 2018. This can be attributed to the presence of key industry players and increased adoption of high-end IP-based monitoring and surveillance systems in the region. Key players operating in the market include March Networks (Canada), Exacq Technologies (U.S.), Identiv, Inc. (U.S.), Verint Systems (U.S.), Genetec Inc. (U.S.), and Salient Systems Corporation (U.S.). The presence of strong partner ecosystem consisting of resellers, distributors, consultants, and integrators, coupled with an increased adoption of emerging technologies such as big data analysis, cloud computing, IoT, AI, and other analytical tools, is also one of the major factors driving the demand for video management software in North America.

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing market for video management software owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based VMS in emerging markets such as China and India. The increasing deployment of video management software in smart city projects for intelligent transportation systems, surveillance systems, and traffic monitoring systems, among other solutions, particularly in developing countries such as China and India, is anticipated to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific. The initiative taken by the Government of India to focus on the development of 100 smart cities with independent as well as centralized command and control centers is also expected to act as a key driver for the market growth. Moreover, the highest number of smart city projects in China and the governmentâ€™s focus on the development of 100 new smart cities from 2016 to 2020 is anticipated to contribute to the growth of VMS market.

Market Share Insights of Video Management Software Market

Key industry players operating in the market for video management software include AxxonSoft, Inc., Verint Systems, Milestone Systems, Qognify Inc., Exacq Technologies, Inc., Magal Security Systems Ltd., Identiv, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Genetec Inc., March Networks, and Salient Systems Corporation. Numerous key market players are working on developing new techniques and solutions to provide real-time information and insights. AxxonSoft, Inc. integrated Intellect Enterprise Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) and Axxon Next gen VMS with Dahua Eco Savvy 3.0 cameras to help users capture H.265 videos. Panasonic launched its VMS with single management interface for enhanced enterprise level surveillance. The new VMS features video wall, automated failover, access control integration, health monitor, and Software Development Kit (SDK).

Furthermore, Qognify Inc. (formerly known as On-Net Surveillance Systems) enhanced its Ocularis VMS platform to include a new mobile and web solution, dewarping support for wide-angle images, and automatic bandwidth optimization. Meanwhile, the XProtect 2016 R3 VMS launched by Milestone offers new advanced features such as situational navigation, support for video compression, cybersecurity enhancement, low bandwidth, and reduced cost of ownership.

