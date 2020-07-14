Global Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate) Market Research Report 2020, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate) Market – Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global whey protein market size reached a volume of 4.4 Million Tons in 2019. Whey protein is obtained from the watery portion of milk, called whey, which gets separated while making cheese. This protein is available in three forms; namely, hydrolysate, concentrate and isolate, which are produced via different levels and types of processing. Whey is considered a complete protein source owing to the presence of all nine essential amino acids. Due to this, it is mostly preferred for improving athletic performance, increasing strength, reversing weight loss in patients who have HIV and preventing allergic incidences in infants. It is generally available in powder form and is consumed in smoothies, soft food items or liquids.

Global Whey Protein Market Trends:

Over the past few years, the whey protein market has been witnessing rapid growth on account of rising health consciousness and expansion of the dietary supplement industry. Besides, the escalating demand for improved nutritional products has led market players to launch high-purity whey products across the globe. For instance, FrieslandCampina Ingredients Active Nutrition, a Dutch dairy protein company, recently launched Nutri Whey Isolate, a pure, clean-tasting, nutritionally balanced protein, which can be used in clear drinks and protein water applications. Manufacturers are also expanding their product portfolio by conducting R&D activities. This includes the construction of the whey- and milk-based ingredients innovation center by Arla Foods, a Denmark-based dairy products manufacturer. Expected to open in 2021, the center will house various scientists, technicians and innovators, who will concentrate on all aspects of R&D within milk and whey, ranging from advanced separation technologies to pasteurization technology for improving the shelf-life and functionality of the products. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global whey protein market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type

1. Whey Protein Concentrate

2. Whey Protein Isolate

3. Whey Protein Hydrolysates

Market Breakup by Application

1. Food and Beverages

2. Nutrition Products and Pharmaceuticals

3. Feed Applications

4. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. European Union

2. North America

3. Oceania

4. Eastern Europe

5. Latin America

6. Others

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Arla Foods, Agropur Inc., Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., Glanbia Plc, Kerry Group Plc, Milk Specialties Global, Leprino Foods Company, Carbery, Grande Cheese Company, and Lactalis Group.

