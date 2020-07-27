Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Overview By Growing Demands, Trends And Business Opportunities 2020 To 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market: By Service (Meter Deployment, Program Management & Consulting, and System Integration), By Device (Smart Water Meters, Smart Electric Meters, and Smart Gas Meters), By Solution (Meter Data Analytics, Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security, Meter Communication Infrastructure, and Meter Data Management)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The global advanced metering infrastructure market is slated to be valued at 7.91 (USD Billion) in 2019 and 18.29 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of 15%. The report offers valuation and analysis of advanced metering infrastructure market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, sales estimates, opportunities, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Introduction

The advanced metering infrastructure system also referred to as a smart metering infrastructure system comprises of digital electricity meters and communication networks facilitating 2-way communication between utilities and end-users.

Moreover, advanced metering infrastructure is only possible if smart meters are used in smart grids. Moreover, the advent of smart grid technologies has facilitated prompt response to outages and renewable energy generation along with enhancing the efficiency of the power distribution. On the other hand, smart grid technology can create daunting challenges for the utilities or power suppliers, systems & equipment providers, and policy makers. However, an advanced metering infrastructure can help the latter in overcoming these challenges. Apparently, with advanced metering being one of the key applications of the smart grid, it is projected to inflate the growth of the smart grid market over the coming years.

Key Growth Drivers

Escalating the need for abating manual meter reading & meter reading device usage is expected to encourage the demand for advanced metering over the coming years. This is likely to transform into huge growth opportunities for the advanced metering infrastructure industry over the years to come. Furthermore, the large-scale acceptance of advanced metering infrastructure has created a new opportunity for the utility sector to add intelligence to the grid.

In addition to this, the potential of the global framework for addressing GHG emissions, the presence of ample funds for constructing robust power infrastructure, and growing renewable energy trends is likely to provide an impetus for the smart grid ventures. This, in turn, will also drive the growth of the advanced metering infrastructure industry over the forecast period.

Reportedly, an advanced metering infrastructure business was predicted to save nearly USD 9 billion for the U.S. economy by 2019. In addition to this, advanced metering provides direct information to utilities, thereby assisting the utility sector in comprehending not only the site of outages but also the outage proportion. This has helped the utilities restore power and continue selling of power quickly.

Moreover, advanced metering through its distant reconnection & disconnection abilities is likely to inflate revenue of the utilities through theft minimization and strict enforcement of disconnection policies. This is predicted to help the advanced metering infrastructure market growth gain momentum over the years ahead.

North America To Dominate Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market By 2025

The growth of the regional market over the forecast period is owing to the advanced metering infrastructure providers in the countries like the U.S. offering operational benefits via enhanced meter functions, effective controls, and improved visibility in the grid conditions. Furthermore, grid applications are predicted to favorably leverage the growth of the advanced metering infrastructure market in North America over the forecast timespan.

The key players likely to impact the growth of the advanced metering infrastructure market include General Electric, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Trilliant, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Elster Group GmbH, Aclara Technologies LLC, Itron, Inc., Sensus, and Tieto Corporation.

The global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented as follows:

By Service

Meter deployment

System integration

Program management and consulting

By Device

Smart water meters

Smart gas meters

Smart electric meters

By Solution

Meter data analytics

Meter data management

Meter communication infrastructure

Advanced Metering Infrastructure security

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

