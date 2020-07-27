Potential Impact Of COVID-19 On Aerosol Cans Market | Leading Companies Analysis 2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aerosol Cans market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the aerosol cans market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the aerosol cans market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the aerosol cans market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for aerosol cans market was valued at approximately USD 9.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 12.8 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 3.8% between 2019 and 2025.

Increasing demand from end-use industries such as cosmetic & personal care, food & beverages, and the health care sector is very much evident. Almost 58.6% of the market was occupied by the personal care industry in 2018; growth in this sector shows potential growth of aerosol cans. The consumption of aerosol cans is increasing due to factors such as increasing disposable incomes, changing consumption lifestyles, product presentation and differentiation, and growing demand for products of personal care, such as deodorants, hair sprays, and face & body creams. In addition, the retail sector, which now experiences a shift from unorganized to organized retail, will increase the demand for aerosol cans over the foreseeable years.

Based on material, the market is classified into plastic, steel, aluminum, and others. Among these, aluminum held a major chunk of the global market owing to increased demand from deodorants, hair sprays, and other medical spray products. This segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into shaped, straight wall, and necked in. Necked-in segment accounted for the largest market share; however, shaped segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing usage of aerosol cans in medical sprays is driving the growth of necked-in segment. Necked-in aerosol cans are ergonomic and cost-effective in terms of usage and production.

Considering the type of propellant, the liquefied gas propellant segment dominated the global market in 2018 with more than three-fourths of the total market. This segment is however expected to witness declining growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for compressed gas-based propellants across paints & coatings industry is expected to boost the demand for compressed gas propellants over the coming years.

Based on end user, the personal care segment succeeded in dominating the global market in 2018 owing to rising demand for aerosol cans from antiperspirants and deodorant manufacturers. Additionally, rising disposable incomes, increasing number of deodorant manufacturers as well as rising competition in the personal care industry is leading to an increased usage of aerosol cans. Industrial segment is projected to foresee a significant growth, especially in Asia Pacific and Latin American regions owing to rapid industrialization as well as increasing inclination of manufacturing companies in these regions.

Europe is projected to record a stable growth over the forecast period. Concentrating on the reduction of packaging waste, the aerosol cans market is expected to increase in Europe. In addition, cost-efficiency and waste reduction by enhancing the product’s shelf life are also expected to bolster the market growth. AEROBAL annually promotes innovative ideas for aerosol cans through the World Aluminum Aerosol Can Award. In 2018 in Dusseldorf where Tubex, a German aerosol can manufacturer won the award for its personal care product: Nivea Body Mousse. Countries such as Spain and France have responded positively to the changing fashion trends and have adopted the format for aerosol can packaging. The steady increase in personal care industry is mainly due to the steady growth in the production of hair mousses, deodorants/antiperspirants, and shaving gels. As a result of economic growth in Asian countries such as China & India, the demand for aerosol cans is expected to be higher than average over the next 7 years. Asia Pacific is, however, anticipated to foresee the fastest growth of nearly 4.3% in the global market.

Some of the key players in aerosol cans market include Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., BWAY Corporation, Spray Products Crop., MidasCare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., DS Containers, Inc., Aerobal, S.A. de C.V., ITW Sexton Can Company Inc., Aero-pack Industries, Inc., and Avon Crowncaps & Containers (Nig.) Plc among others. Several players are focusing on innovations in order to achieve competitive edge. For instance, in January 2017, Ball Corporation received the Asia CanTech Award for its new product range of Riya Bindas deodorants.

Global Aerosol Cans Market: Material Segment Analysis

Aluminum

Plastic

Steel

Others (Tin, Tinplate, etc.)

Global Aerosol Cans Market: Type Segment Analysis

Shaped

Straight Wall

Necked In

Global Aerosol Cans Market: Propellant Type Segment Analysis

Liquefied Gas

Compressed Gas

Global Aerosol Cans Market: End User Segment Analysis

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Healthcare

Home Care

Automotive

Industrial

Others (Food & beverages, etc.)

Global Aerosol Cans Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

