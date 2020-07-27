Global Aerospace Composites Market 2020: Analysis Of Sales, Overview, Segmentation And Growth Rate To 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aerospace Composites market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Aerospace Composites Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aerospace Composites market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the aerospace composites market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the aerospace composites market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the aerospace composites market on a global level.

The report provides a transparent outlook on the aerospace composites market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operative in the aerospace composites market. To understand the competitive landscape in the aerospace composites market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the aerospace composites market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and their growth rate.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, product, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a regional basis

The study provides a crucial view of the aerospace composites by segmenting the market based on resin, aircraft, application, and region. All these segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. Based on resin, the aerospace composites market is classified into epoxy, phenolic, polyester, thermoplastics, polyimides, ceramic, and metal matrix. Commercial aircraft, single engine piston, helicopters, military aircraft, and spacecraft form this markets aircraft segment. By fiber type, the market is classified into carbon fiber composites, ceramic fiber composites, glass fiber composites, and others. Interior and exterior comprise the application segment of the aerospace composites market. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific with its further division into major countries including the U.S., France, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

Some key players of the aerospace composites market are Solvay Group, Royal Tencate N.V., Hexcel Corp., Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, SGL GroupThe Carbon Company, Materion Corporation, Owens Corning, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Gurit, General Electric, Rolls Royce, Honeywell International, Advanced Composites, Kineco-Kaman, Nippon Graphite Fiber, Quantum Composites, Hyosung, Hexion, Renegade Materials Corporation, and E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co., among others.

This report segments the global aerospace composites market into:

Global Aerospace Composites Market: Resin Analysis

Epoxy

Phenolic

Polyester

Polyimides

Thermoplastics

Ceramic

Metal Matrix

Global Aerospace Composites Market: Aircraft Analysis

Commercial Aircraft

Single Engine Piston

Military Aircraft

Helicopters

Spacecraft

Global Aerospace Composites Market: Fiber Type Analysis

Carbon Fiber Composites

Ceramic Fiber Composites

Glass Fiber Composites

Others

Global Aerospace Composites Market: Application Analysis

Interior

Exterior

Global Aerospace Composites Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

