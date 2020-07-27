Global Aesthetic Medicine Industry 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Cost Structure, Including Statista Comprehensive Data And 2029 Forecast Analysis

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aesthetic Medicine market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the aesthetic medicine market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the aesthetic medicine market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the aesthetic medicine market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for aesthetic medicine market was valued at approximately USD 52.72 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 87.82 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.6% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the aesthetic medicine market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the aesthetic medicine market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new procedure type launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the aesthetic medicine market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the aesthetic medicine by segmenting the market based on procedure type and region. All the segments of aesthetic medicine market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Aesthetic medicine deals with improving cosmetic appearance for various conditions such as wrinkles, skin laxity, scars, moles, cellulite, excess fat, skin discoloration, unwanted hair, etc. Aesthetic medicine is a broad term for reconstructive surgery and plastic surgery, oral and maxillofacial surgery, dermatology etc. Both invasive and non-invasive treatments are used to improve aesthetic appearance. Aesthetic medicine is elective procedure and can be used to enhance appearance, improve quality of life, social engagement and psychological wellbeing.

The demand for aesthetic medicine market is driven by increasing demand for aesthetic procedures to improve overall appearance, availability advanced aesthetic devices and increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures across the globe. Additionally, increasing prevalence of obesity, increasing awareness of aesthetic procedures, increasing disposable income and health care are important factors that boost the market growth. However, high cost of procedure and lack of reimbursement policies may limit the market growth over the forecast period. Technological advancements are expected to bring growth opportunities over the forecast period for major key players in aesthetic medicine market.

Based on procedure type, global aesthetic medicine market is segmented into invasive procedures and non-invasive procedures. Non-invasive procedure type segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 due to increasing preference for minimally invasive or non-invasive aesthetic procedures. Non-invasive procedure type segment is sub segmented into microdermabrasion, soft tissue fillers, laser hair removal, chemical peel, Botox injections and other non-invasive procedures. Invasive procedures type segment is sub-segmented into nose reshaping, liposuction, eyelid surgery, breast augmentation, tummy tuck and other invasive procedures.

North America dominated the global aesthetic medicine market in 2018. Increasing adoption of cosmetic surgeries, availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and skilled professionals, surge in skin disorders, increasing spending and increasing awareness about cosmetic surgeries are factors driving the market in this region. Europe was second largest regional aesthetic medicine market. Growing awareness of advanced cosmetic therapies, swift adoption of novel cosmetic surgeries and presence of technologically advanced facilities are major factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is projected to exhibit moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region will register lucrative growth for aesthetic medicine market during the forecast period. Increasing millennial population, growing awareness and increasing healthcare spending are factors promoting aesthetic medicine market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa region is estimated to show slower growth in coming years.

Major players included in the report are Galderma, Johnson & Johnson, Hologic (Cynosure), Allergan, Alma Laser, Syneron Candela, Solta Medical, and Lumenis among others.

The report segment of global aesthetic medicine market as follows:

Global Aesthetic Medicine Market: By Procedure Type

Invasive Procedures

Eyelid Surgery

Nose Reshaping

Liposuction

Breast Augmentation

Tummy Tuck

Other Invasive Procedures

Non-invasive Procedures

Laser Hair Removal

Chemical Peel

Soft Tissue Fillers

Botox injections

Microdermabrasion

Other Non-Invasive Procedures

Global Aesthetic Medicine Market: By Region

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

