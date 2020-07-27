Global Agriculture IoT Market: Global Industry Valuation 2020| In Depth Analysis, Solution, Industry Influence By 2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Agriculture IoT market.

Abstract

Agriculture IoT is smart farming based on IoT, in this a system is made to monitor crop field by the help of sensors such as humidity, light, soil moisture, temperature, along with automation of irrigation system. With the help of these systems a farmers can monitor his field conditions at anytime from anywhere. IoT based farming is extremely efficient as compared to the conventional approach.

IoT based farming is gaining popularity amongst farmers as it reduces efforts and time of farmers. IoT technology is expected to play an important role in bolstering the current agricultural productivity to match the surging demand for food. IoT in agriculture industry includes IoT based progressive technological systems, tools, solutions and equipment to improve the efficiency, minimize wastage of energy and maximize yield through real-time data collection of the fields, data analysis and data storage. Varied IoT-based hardware applications like livestock monitoring, precision farming, fish farm monitoring and smart greenhouse will act as a propeller the speed of agriculture processes. These technologies for agriculture can address issues and help in optimizing the quality and quantity of agricultural production, by connecting with farmers through a single platform and sharing stored and analyzed information for better productivity. However, high technological cost and limited technical knowledge and skills of farmers coupled with fragmented agricultural market is anticipated to hinder market growth in the long run.

The agriculture IoT market is segmented into offering, agriculture type and application. The Offering segment is bifurcated hardware, software and services. Hardware is expected to support market growth for agriculture IoT in the anticipated period. The surging adoption of advanced devices and new technologies for smart agriculture is anticipated to stimulate market growth for IoT in agriculture industry for Hardware segment in the forecast period. The hardware tools and devices used in precision farming help in minimizing input and enhance productivity. The control and automation systems such GPS receivers, guidance and steering devices play a very vital role in developing and supporting market for agriculture IoT.

Asia Pacific is expected to show growth during the forecast period. It will hold a substantial share owing to the adoption of IoT technologies for agriculture in Asia pacific region. The rising demand for food and surging requirement to protect crops from unforeseen climate changes in India, China and Japan is expected to propel the adopt of this technology and hold a substantial market share in the agriculture IoT market.

The noticeable players of agriculture IoT market includes financial overview, strategies adopted by the companies, product offered and recent developments by them which will help in assessing competition in the market. Noticeable players included in the report are Trimble, Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, DeLaval, AgJunction Inc., Lely, GEA Farm Technology, AG Leader Technology and Antelliq among others.

The report segment of global agriculture IoT market as follows:

Global Agriculture IoT Market: Offering Segment Analysis

Hardware

Sensors

Led Grow Lights

HVAC Systems

GPS

Control System

RFID Tags and Readers

UAVS/Drones

Yield Monitors

Irrigation Controllers

Software

Local/Web Based

Cloud Based

Services

Managed Services

Data Services

Analytics

Connectivity Services

Maintenance and Support

Global Agriculture IoT Market: Agriculture Type Segment Analysis

Precision Farming

Precision Forestry

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farm Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Others

Global Agriculture IoT Market: Application Segment Analysis

Precision Farming Application

Precision Forestry Application

Livestock Monitoring Application

Fish Farm Monitoring Application

Smart Greenhouse Application

Other Application

Global Agriculture IoT Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

