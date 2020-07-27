Global AI in Agriculture Market 2020: Consumption, Trends, Growth, Types,Industrial Applications, Leading Companies & Forecast till 2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the AI in Agriculture market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on AI in Agriculture Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the AI in Agriculture market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the AI in agriculture market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the AI in the agriculture market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the AI in the agriculture market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage on global AI in the agriculture market along with market trends, drivers, and restraints of the AI in the agriculture market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the AI in the agriculture market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary, and a primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view on the AI in the agriculture market by segmenting the market based on technology, component, application, and region. The technology segment is divided into machine learning and computer vision. The component segment is further divided into hardware, software, and services. The application segment is segmented into agriculture robots, agricultural drones, driverless tractors, facial recognition, crop health monitoring, and automated irrigation systems. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with further country wise division include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Israel.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global AI in agriculture market are Microsoft Corporation, aWhere, Granular, Agribotix LLC, IBM, Mavrx Inc., Prospera Technologies, Resson, Spensa Technologies Inc., The Climate Corporation, and Precision Hawk.

The report segments the global AI in agriculture market as follows:

AI in AgricultureMarket: TechnologySegment Analysis

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

AI in AgricultureMarket: ComponentSegment Analysis

Hardware

Software

Services

AI in AgricultureMarket: ApplicationSegment Analysis

Agriculture Robots

Agricultural Drones

Driverless Tractors

Facial Recognition

Crop Health Monitoring

Automated Irrigation Systems

AI in AgricultureMarket: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

