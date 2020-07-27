Global AI in BFSI MARKET INSIGHTS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITY & INCLUDING COVID-19 IMPACT FORECAST

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the AI in BFSI market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on AI in BFSI Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the AI in BFSI market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ AI in BFSI Market By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premise) By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Image Processing & Video Recognition, Cognitive Computing and Others) By Application (Back Office/Operation, Customer Service, Financial Advisory, Risk Management, Compliance & Security and Others) By Component (Technology and Service)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecast AI in BFSI market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). Assessment of AI in BFSI market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the AI in BFSI market along with the impact they have on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the AI in BFSI market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view on the AI in BFSI market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operative in AI in BFSI market. To understand the competitive landscape in the AI in BFSI market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the AI in BFSI market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein deployment type, technology, application, component, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view on the AI in BFSI by segmenting the market based on deployment type, technology, application, component, and region. All the segments of AI in BFSI market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025. Based on deployment type, global AI in BFSI market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. Machine learning, natural language processing, image processing & video recognition, cognitive computing and others form the technology segment of global AI in BFSI market. Back office/operation, customer service, financial advisory, risk management, compliance & security, and others are the application segment for AI in BFSI market. The component segment is divided into solution and service. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe for AI in BFSI market with further bifurcation U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina among others is included in the report.

The competitive profiling of noticeable players of AI in BFSI market includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, their recent developments and product offered by them which can help in assessing competition in the market. Noticeable players included in the report are Microsoft, Google, Intel, IBM, SAP, AWS, Salesforce, Oracle, Palantir, IPsoft, Inbenta technologies, Lexalytics, Interaction, and Next IT among others

The report segment of global AI in BFSI market as follows:

Global AI in BFSI Market: Deployment Type Segment Analysis

Cloud

On-premise

Global AI in BFSI Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Image Processing & Video Recognition

Cognitive Computing

Others

Global AI in BFSI Market: Application Segment Analysis

Back Office/Operation

Customer Service

Financial Advisory

Risk Management, Compliance & Security

Others

Global AI in BFSI Market: Component Segment Analysis

Solution

Service

Global AI in BFSI Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ AI in BFSI Market By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premise) By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Image Processing & Video Recognition, Cognitive Computing and Others) By Application (Back Office/Operation, Customer Service, Financial Advisory, Risk Management, Compliance & Security and Others) By Component (Technology and Service)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580