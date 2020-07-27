Global AI in IoT Market Overview By Growing Demands, Trends And Business Opportunities 2020 To 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the AI in IoT market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on AI in IoT Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the AI in IoT market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ AI in IoT Market By Component (Services, Platforms, and Software Solutions), By Technology (Natural Language Processing and ML & Deep Learning), and By Vertical (Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Mobility, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the AI in IoT market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of AI in IoT market dynamics gives a brief thought about the market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the AI in IoT market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the AI in IoT market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of the leading vendors operating in the AI in IoT market. To understand the competitive landscape in the AI in IoT market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the AI in IoT market by segmenting it based on component, technology, vertical, and region. All the segments of AI in IoT market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some noticeable players of the AI in IoT market are Microsoft, Google, AWS, IBM, SAP, Oracle, GE, PTC, Hitachi, Salesforce, SAS, and Uptake.

This report segments the global AI in IoT market into:

Global AI in IoT Market: Component Analysis

Services

Professional Services

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting

Managed Services

Platforms

Device Management

Application Management

Connectivity Management

Software Solutions

Real-Time Streaming Analytics

Security

Data Management

Remote Monitoring

Network Bandwidth Management

Edge Solution

Global AI in IoT Market: Technology Analysis

Natural Language Processing

ML and Deep Learning

Global AI in IoT Market: Vertical Analysis

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation and Mobility

Others

Global AI in IoT Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

