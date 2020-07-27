Global AI-In-Construction Market Break Down By Leading Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities And Forecast 2020-2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the AI-In-Construction market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ AI-In-Construction Market by Technology (Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning and Deep Learning), by Component (Solutions and Services), by Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), and by Application (Project Management, Risk Management, Field Management, Supply Chain Management, and Schedule Management)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 20172024

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the AI-In-Construction market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data for 2015, 2015, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes the drivers and restraints for the AI-In-Construction market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the AI-In-Construction market on a global level.

The report provides a transparent outlook of the AI-In-Construction market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of the leading vendors operating in AI-In-Construction market. To understand the competitive landscape in the AI-In-Construction market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein technology, component, deployment, application, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and their growth rate.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and product and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view of the AI-In-Construction market by segmenting the market based on technology, component, application, deployment, and region. Based on technology, the AI-In-Construction market is segmented into natural language processing and machine learning and deep learning. Solutions and services comprise the markets component segment. Project management, risk management, field management, supply chain management, and schedule management comprise the markets application segment. By deployment, the AI-In-Construction market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecasts demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further divided into major countries including the U.S., France, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

The competitive profiling of key players of the AI-In-Construction market includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, their recent developments, and products offered by them that can help in assessing the market competition. Some of the noticeable players operating in this market are Renoworks Software, IBM, Autodesk, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Building System Planning, Alice Technologies, Askporter, eSUB, SmarTVid.Io, Darktrace, Aurora Computer Services, Jaroop, Lili.Ai, Predii, Assignar, Deepomatic, Coins Global, Beyond Limits, Doxel, Plangrid, and Bentley Systems, among others.

This report segments the global AI-In-construction market as follows:

Global AI-In-Construction Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Global AI-In-Construction Market: Component Segment Analysis

Solutions

Services

Global AI-In-Construction Market: Application Segment Analysis

Project Management

Risk Management

Field Management

Supply Chain Management

Schedule Management

Global AI-In-Construction Market: Deployment Segment Analysis

On-Premises

Cloud

Global AI-In-Construction Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

