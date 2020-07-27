Global Air-Dried Food Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Air-Dried Food market.

Abstract

The global air-dried food market was estimated at 19.3 (USD Billion) in 2019 at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. The report offers valuation and analysis of air-dried food market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, limitations, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market data. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Key Growth Drivers

Non-thermal food processing techniques are gaining prominence in the organic food industry with its ability to increase the nutritive content along with providing extraordinary sensory features for fulfilling the complex demand of organic end-users. However, air-dried food helps in increasing the food convenience in terms of extended shelf life in addition to preserving of nutritive content of the food product. For instance, air-dried berries have proved to offer enormous health benefits to consumers and hence have gained humungous popularity in Europe due to its beneficial features. This, in turn, will prompt the growth of the air-dried food industry over the forecast timespan.

In 2018, NCBI conducted a study to determine the trends and attitudes of the first-time organic dried strawberries consumers towards drying technologies in Turkey, Norway, and Romania. The drying technologies included thermal air drying technology and non-thermal microwave drying technology. Furthermore, results derived from the data analysis & interpretation of preference & attitudes of nearly 614 customers gathered through online choice experiment revealed that end-users preferred organic dried strawberries manufactured or processed through thermal air drying technique owing to its ability to retain nutritive content along with the low cost of the technology. All these aforementioned aspects are likely to steer the growth of the air-dried food industry over the forecast timeframe.

Asia Pacific Market To Demonstrate Prominent Growth Over 2019-2025

The growth of the regional market over the forecast period is predicted to be due to the massive demand for ready-to-eat food as well as an easy-to-prepare diet among the working populace of the Asia Pacific zone.

Key players profiled in the air dried food market include Saraf Foods Ltd., Royal Ridge Coffee Beans, Dehydrates Inc., La Frubense, BCFoods, Milne Coffee Beans Products, Inc., Berrifine A/S, B-B Products Pty Ltd., Freeze-Dry Foods GmbH, DMH Ingredients, Inc., Howenia Enterprise Co. Ltd., and Seawind Foods.

The global air-dried food market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Coffee Beans

Vegetables

Fruits

Herbs

Meat

By Form

Powder & Granules

Chunks/Pieces

Flakes

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online retailers

By End- Use Industry

Hotels & Restaurants

Bakery Chains

Pet Food

Processed Food

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

