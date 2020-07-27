Global Airless Packaging Market Report 2020 to 2029 Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Drivers and Forecast

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Airless Packaging market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Airless Packaging Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Airless Packaging market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Airless Packaging Market-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2018-2025

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the airless packaging market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the airless packaging market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the airless packaging market on a global level.

In terms of value, the airless packaging industry will advance at CAGR 5.8% from 2019 to 2025. The airless packaging market’s total value is estimated at USD 4.10 billion by the end of 2016. By the end of 2025, it would amount to USD 6.42 billion. In latest years, the global airless packaging industry has seen progressive development, with steady growth anticipated during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Manufacturers are choosing recyclable packaging materials to meet consumer demand for environment-friendly products that are free from harmful byproducts that can cause physical health concerns. Airless packaging enables to avoid air contact and contamination during filling, storage, and use, thus improving longevity and quality preservation. A significant rise in the global airless packaging market is anticipated owing to increased awareness of high-quality premium goods, minimal wastage, and increase in product shelf life. Rapid growth in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries would make a massive contribution to increased demand for the airless packaging products. However, high cost of airless packaging products is expected to be a challenge to the airless packaging market.

The global airless packaging market by packaging type has been segmented into bottles & jars, bags & pouches, tubes and others. Bottles & jars segment, among all other packaging type segment, dominated the global airless packaging market in 2018 because bottles & jars are most commonly used in end-use applications such as personal care, healthcare, and food and beverages.

The global airless packaging market by material type has been segmented into plastic, glass, and others. Plastic is lightweight and easy to handle hence is the widely used as packaging material in healthcare, personal care, and food and beverages. Plastic is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The global airless packaging market by end user has been segmented into personal care, healthcare, homecare, and food and beverages. Increasing urbanization, elevated consumer income, and consumer inclination towards using organic products will boost the growth products, such as personal care, healthcare, homecare, and food and beverages, eventually significantly increasing the global airless packaging market.

Due to high demand for airless packaging, combined with rapid levels of product innovation and growth, the airless packaging market has a powerful base in Europe. Europe’s airless packaging industry is also looking for greener solutions to standardize airless plastic packaging thus the region will experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is also probable that North America will continue to invest in airless packaging market, mainly owing to massive demand for personal and healthcare products. Moreover, Asia Pacific will record a phenomenally elevated growth rate for airless packaging. It is anticipated that a large and still growing urban population in Asia Pacific region will increase its demand for several packaging requirements. Additionally, rising income and increase in demand for natural and organic products are expected to boost the growth of airless packaging products in the Middle East and Africa region.

Some key players in the global airless packaging market include AptarGroup, Inc., HCP Packaging, Albea Beauty Holdings S.A., LUMSON SPA, ABC Packaging Ltd, Fusion Packaging, Quadpack Industries, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., WestRock, and Mondi.

Global Airless Packaging Market: Packaging Type Segment Analysis

Bags and Pouches

Bottles and Jars

Tubes

Others

Global Airless Packaging Market: Material Segment Analysis

Plastic

Glass

Others

Global Airless Packaging Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Personal care

Healthcare

Homecare

Food & Beverages

Global Airless Packaging Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Airless Packaging Market-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2018-2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580