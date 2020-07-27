Global Alcohol Packaging Industry 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Cost Structure, Including Statista Comprehensive Data And 2028 Forecast Analysis

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Alcohol Packaging market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Alcohol Packaging Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Alcohol Packaging market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Alcohol Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Primary Packaging (Bottles, Cans, Bag-in-box, Liquid brick carton, Growlers, and Pouches) and Secondary Packaging (Boxes, Folding cartons, and Others)), by Material Type (Glass, Metal, Plastic, and Paper & paperboard), and by Application (Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the alcohol packaging market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the alcohol packaging market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the alcohol packaging market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the alcohol packaging market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the packaging type, material type, and application segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, technology and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis, the product portfolio of various companies according to the region.

The study provides a decisive view of the alcohol packaging market by segmenting the market based on packaging type, material type, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. Based on packaging type, the alcoholic packaging market is segmented into primary packaging and secondary packaging. Primary packaging is further divided into the liquid brick carton, bottles, growlers, pouches, cans, and bag-in-box. Secondary packaging is further divided into boxes, folding cartons, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into spirits, beer, wine, and others. Based on the material type, the market is segmented into plastic, glass, paper & paperboard, and metal. The regional segmentation includes the historic and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This segmentation includes demand for alcohol packaging market based on all segments in all the regions and countries.

The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as WestRock LLC, Amcor Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, Ball Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Ardagh Group S.A., Owens Illinois Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., and DS Smith Plc.

This report segments the global alcohol packaging market as follows:

Global Alcohol Packaging Market: Packaging Type Segment Analysis

Primary Packaging

Bottles

Cans

Bag-in-box

Liquid brick carton

Growlers

Pouches

Secondary Packaging

Boxes

Folding Cartons

Others

Global Alcohol Packaging Market: Material Type Segment Analysis

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Paper & paperboard

Global Alcohol Packaging Market: Application Segment Analysis

Beer

Wine

Spirits

Others

Global Alcohol Packaging Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

