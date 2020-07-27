Potential Impact Of COVID-19 On Alcoholic Beverages Market | Leading Companies Analysis 2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Alcoholic Beverages market.

Alcoholic Beverages Market By Type (Wine, Beer, and Spirit), By Packaging (Tin, Glass Bottles, and Plastic Bottles), By Sales Channel (Hotels/Bars/Restaurants and Online Retailers, Specialty Stores, and Convenience Stores)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The report covers a detailed analysis and forecast for the alcoholic beverages market on a global and regional level from 2015 to 2024. The study offers historical data from 2015 to 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study comprises a comprehensive view of the market with the review of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It also provides the level of impact of drivers and restraints on the alcoholic beverages market between 2017 and 2024.

The study included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. The report evaluates Porters Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the alcoholic beverages market. Moreover, the study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, which provides the most attractive and least attractive market segments information by type, packaging, sales channel, and region.

The report includes detailed segmentation of the alcoholic beverages market based on type, packaging, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market can be fragmented into wine, beer, and spirit. Based on packaging, the market can be fragmented into tins, glass bottles, and plastic bottles. Based on the sales channel, the market can be segmented into hotels/bars/restaurants, online retailers, specialty stores, and convenience stores. Major regional segment analyzed in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including the U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

The report offers comprehensive competitive outlook including company profiles and market shares of the key players functioning in the global alcoholic beverages market. The key players included in the report are Constellation Brands Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Molson Coors Brewing Co., Bacardi Limited, Beam Suntory Inc., Diageo Plc, Heineken Holding NV, Pernod Ricard SA, Brown-Forman Corp., SABMiller Ltd., United Spirits Ltd., Accolade Wines Ltd., Asahi Breweries Ltd., Carlsberg A/S, China Resources Beer Company Limited, Treasury Wine Estates, Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd., Thai Beverage Public Co., Ltd., Remy Cointreau SA, and The Wine Group.

This report segments the global alcoholic beverages market as follows:

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market: Type Segment Analysis

Wine

Beer

Spirit

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market: Packaging Segment Analysis

Tins

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market: Sales Channel Segment Analysis

Hotels/Bars/Restaurants

Online Retailers

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

