Global Almond Ingredients Market 2020: Analysis Of Sales, Overview, Segmentation And Growth Rate To 2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Almond Ingredients market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Almond Ingredients Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Almond Ingredients market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The global almond ingredients market valuation was nearly 9.2 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is slated to be hit approximately 16.7 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The report offers estimation and analysis of the almond ingredients market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition, limitations, sales estimates, revenue forecasts, opportunities, current & emerging business trends, and industry-validated market figures. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Key Growth Drivers

The massive growth of the almond ingredients industry over the forecast period is attributed to massive functional applications of the almond based-products as an antioxidant, natural food conserving additive, and dietary supplements. Additionally, almond ingredients also find lucrative applications in cosmetics & pharmaceutical industries. Furthermore, almond shells are used as mulch and natural colorants and this will create new growth avenues for the almond ingredients market over the forecast period.

In addition to this, almond milk is used in effectively treating hypertension and this will further boost the market trends over the forecast period.

Our report offers market attractiveness analysis in an accurate manner, thereby helping the purchaser in unfurling the huge growth potential of the almond ingredients market over the timespan from 2019 to 2025. The study also delves deeply into the market insights over the period from 2016 to 2018. Moreover, the market is segmented into application, type, and region.

Application-wise, the almond ingredients industry is segmented into Milk Substitutes & Ice Creams, Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks & Bars, RTE Cereals, and Cosmetics. Apparently, the snacks & bars segment is predicted to dominate the application segment. The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is attributed to nutritive & health benefits offered due to snacks & bars intake. Type-wise, the market is sectored into Milk, Pieces, Oil, Extracts, Flour, Whole, and Paste.

Region-wise, the industry is divided into North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Europe is slated to contribute notably towards the overall market share by 2025. The regional market growth over the forecast timeline is owing to the large-scale use of almond-based snacks due to their health advantages. Moreover, humungous demand for nutritious diet and concerns over prominent inflation in the rate of obesity in the regional population will further drive the regional market growth trends over the coming years. Apart from this, the surge in the natural & low-sugar ingredient demand in Europe will spur the market growth in the continent over the forecast period.

The key players influencing the almond ingredients market expansion and profiled in the report are Olam International Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Treehouse California Almond, The Wonderful Company, Royal Nut Company, Blue Diamond Growers, Barry Callebaut Group, Harris Woolf California Almonds, Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Kanegrade Limited, Savencia SA, and Dohler GmbH.

