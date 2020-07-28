Global Alumina Trihydrate Market: Global Industry Valuation 2020| In Depth Analysis, Solution, Industry Influence By 2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Alumina Trihydrate market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Alumina Trihydrate Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Alumina Trihydrate market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Alumina Trihydrate Market: by End-Use Industry (Flame Retardant, Filler, and Antacid) and by End-Use Industry (Plastics, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Glass, and Rubber)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2018 -2026

Abstract

The alumina trihydrate market valued around USD 1.52 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% between 2019 & 2026.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global alumina trihydrate market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD Billion).

The global alumina trihydrate market is likely to have a substantial growth within few years and is expected to grow at a noteworthy rate within the forecast period. There is massive potential in alumina trihydrate market owing to its variety of excellent properties, applications, and growing demand in the market. Flame retardants, thermal conductivity, chemical inertness, excellent anti-settling characteristics, and smoke suppression are the major attributes of the alumina trihydrate that is likely to create demand for the market across globe. Additionally, the alumina trihydrate is used as a raw material for the production of several chemical compounds such as poly aluminum chloride, aluminum nitrate, aluminum sulfate, calcined alumina, sodium aluminate, and alumina which then use in several industries. Increasing demand for alumina trihydrate from the flame retardant plastics in automotive industry and the water treatment industry is one of the factors that is up-surging the growth of the market.

The global alumina trihydrate market has been categorized on the basis of application and end-use industry. Based on the application, the global alumina trihydrate market is classified into flame retardant, filler, and antacid. The flame retardant category is likely to have higher share owing to the superior demand for fire safety for numerous application such as wires & cables, small appliances and plastics products. The exceptional fire retardant and good thermal conductivity are the major properties, due to which the alumina trihydrate is used as filler in epoxy coatings, and polyester resins. In terms of end-use industry, the alumina trihydrate market is segmented into plastics, building & construction, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, glass, and rubber. There is a necessity for fire safety due to which the utilization of the alumina trihydrate as a flame retardant is huge in plastic and building & construction industry where the usage of the alumina trihydrate is in sealants, roofs, solid surfaces, wires and cables, counters and adhesives. Moreover, alumina trihydrate is utilized in the pharmaceutical industry as an antacid which helps to buffer the pH in the stomach. Geographically, the Asia-pacific region is likely to have the higher demand for the alumina trihydrate market owing to the substantial investment in infrastructure which has created need for the product in the construction industry. For paints & coatings in the automotive industry, the demand in the Europe region for the alumina trihydrate market is high.

There are various drivers that are surging the industry at a faster rate. The major drivers that are boosting up the industry are the increasing demand for the product in paint & coating industry and rising demand for flame retardant from various industries across globe. The alumina trihydrate is used as a substitute for titanium dioxide pigments in paints & coatings owing to the cost effectiveness aspect. Additionally, the product has the crucial anti-corrosive property which finds wide-ranging use in paint and coating industry especially for refinishing, wooden coating and protective coating. These all factors are driving the growth of the market. The factors which might hinder the growth of the global alumina trihydrate market are the availability of substitute named as magnesium hydroxide and calcium carbonate, and other restrain factor is the restricted thermal stability at the time of high temperature applications.

The key player for the global alumina trihydrate market are Alfa Aesar, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Albemarle Corporation Huber Engineered Materials Alcoa Corporation, Aluminium Corporation of China Limited, Nabaltec AG, NALCO, and MAL-Hungarian Aluminium Producer and Trading Co.

