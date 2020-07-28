Potential Impact Of COVID-19 On Ammonium chloride Market | Leading Companies Analysis 2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ammonium chloride market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the ammonium chloride market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the ammonium chloride market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the ammonium chloride market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for ammonium chloride market was valued at approximately USD 1390 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 4.1% between 2019 and 2025.

Ammonium chloride is an inorganic compound in white crystalline form, which is highly soluble in water. The product is formed by the condensation of gases that are derived by burning of the coal. The ammonia chloride solutions are acidic in nature and are also widely used as a source of nitrogen in the fertilizers.

Ammonium chloride is also found in volcanic vents. It can be produced by the reaction of ammonia and hydrochloric acid. Ammonium chloride is also obtained from the chemical process namely the Solvay process; it also formed during the production of sodium carbonate, carbon dioxide, ammonia, carbon dioxide, and water. In Japan, around 230,000 tons of ammonium chloride is produced yearly, and a large part of it is used as a fertilizer for cultivation of different crops like rice and others.

The major factor that is supporting the growth of ammonium chloride is the increased demand from the fertilizer industry. The ammonium chloride is broadly used as a fertilizer for the crops. It is also used in plants that yield fruits, vegetables, gardens, and others. In the last few years, the availability of land for cultivation has decreased immensely; this is due to the rise in the global population and growing construction activities across the globe. This factor will considerably boost the growth of the ammonium chloride market as it is an organic compound that supports increase crop efficiency in limited cultivable land that is available.

Various key players in the market are making various developments, which is supporting the market growth. For instance, BASF which is one of the major manufacturers of the ammonium chloride has developed a new product. The company manufactures food-grade ammonium chloride which serves as excellent flavor-agent; it is one of the purest ingredients that might be used in making of delicious sweets. The ammonium chloride manufactured by BASF always meets the highest quality and purity standards.

Some of the key players operating in the global market include BASF SE, Dallas Group of Central Glass Co. Ltd., America Inc., CNSG Anhui Hong Sifang Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Debang Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd., and Dahua Group.

Global Ammonium chloride Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Agriculture Grade

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Reagent Grade

Medical Grade

Feed Grade

Global Ammonium chloride Market: Application Segment Analysis

Agriculture Grade

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Reagent Grade

Medical Grade

Feed Grade

Global Ammonium chloride Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

