Global Analytics of Things Market Overview By Growing Demands, Trends And Business Opportunities 2020 To 2029

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the analytics of things market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of analytics of things market dynamics gives a brief thought about the market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the analytics of things market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the analytics of things market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of the leading vendors operating in the analytics of things market. To understand the competitive landscape in the analytics of things market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the analytics of things market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the analytics of things market by segmenting the market based on type, deployment, component, end-user, and region. All the segments of analytics of things market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some key players of the global analytics of things market are Google, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard, Cisco Systems, Greenwave Systems, Capgemini, Hitachi, IBM, Oracle, GE, Microsoft Corporation, and Intel Corporation.

This report segments the global analytics of things market into:

Global Analytics of Things Market: By Type

Automating Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Global Analytics of Things Market: By Deployment Type

On-Demand

On-Premises

Global Analytics of Things Market: By Component

Software

Sensor Data Analytics

IoT Gateway Analytics

Network Management

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Others

Global Analytics of Things Market: By End-User

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Global Analytics of Things Market: Regions Covered

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

