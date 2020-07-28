Global Angiography Equipment Market Analysis Of Global Trends, Demand And Competition 2020-2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Angiography Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Angiography Equipment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Angiography Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Angiography Equipment Market by Product (Guide Wire, Angiography Systems, Catheters, Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs), Balloons, Contrast Media, and Angiography Accessories), by Technology (X-Ray, MRA, CT, and Other Angiography Technologies), by Procedure (Coronary Angiography, Endovascular Angiography, Onco-Angiography, Neuroangiography, and Other Angiography Procedures), by Indication (Coronary Artery Disease, Congenital Heart Disease, Valvular Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure, and Other Indications), by Application (Diagnostic and Therapeutic), and by End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers, and Research Institutes)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 20172024

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the angiography equipment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes the drivers and restraints for the angiography equipment market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the angiography equipment market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the angiography equipment market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, where product, technology, procedure, indication, application, end-user, and regional segmentation are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides a company-wise market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research& development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the angiography equipment market by segmenting the market based on product, technology, procedure, indication, application, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market estimated from 2018 to 2024.

By product, the angiography equipment market is segmented into angiography systems, catheters, guide wire, balloons, contrast media, vascular closure devices (VCDs), and angiography accessories. By technology, the market is segmented into X-Ray, CT, MRA, and other angiography technologies. By procedure, the market is segmented into coronary angiography, endovascular angiography, Neuroangiography, Onco-angiography, and other angiography procedures. By indication, the market is segmented into coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, congenital heart disease, congestive heart failure, and other indications. By application, angiography equipment market is bifurcated into diagnostic and therapeutic. By end-user, the angiography equipment market includes hospitals and clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, and research institutes.

The worldwide growth in geriatric population and increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases coupled with the growing demand for interventional angiography systems in minimally invasive surgeries and awareness programs, conferences, and funding activities for angiography equipment are major growth factors of the angiography equipment market. Reimbursement policies for angiography procedures and the risk of radiation exposure might hinder this market during the forecast time period.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa with its further division into major countries including the U.S., Germany, Italy, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

Some key players operating in the global angiography equipment market include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Canon Incorporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Abbott Laboratories, among others.

This report segments the global angiography equipment market as follows:

Global Angiography Equipment Market: By Product

Angiography Systems

Catheters

Guidewire

Balloons

Contrast Media

Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs)

Angiography Accessories

Global Angiography Equipment Market: By Technology

X-Ray

CT

MRA

Other Angiography Technologies

Global Angiography Equipment Market: By Procedure

Coronary Angiography

Endovascular Angiography

Neuroangiography

Onco-angiography

Other Angiography Procedures

Global Angiography Equipment Market: By Indication

Coronary Artery Disease

Valvular Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Congestive Heart Failure

Other Indications

Other

Global Angiography Equipment Market: By Application

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Global Angiography Equipment Market: By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Research Institutes

Global Angiography Equipment Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

