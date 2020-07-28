Global Anti-Icing Coating Market 2020: Analysis Of Sales, Overview, Segmentation And Growth Rate To 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anti-Icing Coating market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Anti-Icing Coating Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Anti-Icing Coating market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Anti-Icing Coating Market by Application (Metal, Glass, and Concrete & Ceramics), by End-User (Automotive & Transportation, Communication Equipment, Aviation/Aircraft, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 20192025

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the anti-icing coating market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based revenue (USD Million) and volume (Tons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the anti-icing coating market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the anti-icing coating market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the anti-icing coating market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research& development, technology, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers the price trend analysis and product portfolio of various companies according to regions.

The study provides a decisive view of the anti-icing coating market by segmenting the market based on application, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the historical and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players of the global anti-icing coating market include PPG Industries, Fraunhofer, Dow Dupont, Battelle, CG2 Nanocoatings, Aerospace & Advanced Composites, NEI Corporation, Cytonix, NeverWet, and Nanosonic, among others.

This report segments the global anti-icing coating market into:

Global Anti-icing Coating Market: Application Analysis

Metals

Glass

Concrete and Ceramics

Global Anti-icing Coating Market: End-User Analysis

Automotive and Transportation

Communication Equipment

Aviation/Aircraft

Others

Global Anti-icing Coating Market: Regional Analysis

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

