Global Anti-static Films Industry 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Cost Structure, Including Statista Comprehensive Data And 2029 Forecast Analysis

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Anti-static Films Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Anti-static Films market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The global anti-static films market value was estimated at 630 (USD Million) in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 6.3% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the anti-static films market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Million).

Introduction

Anti-static films are coated with tropical antistatic agents. Additionally, launching of innovative technologies accepted in the vehicle industry will improve the product functions. This, in turn, will help the anti-static films industry gain traction over the coming years.

Market Growth Dynamics

Pharma and automotive sectors have proclivity towards rigid packaging items. However, due to the large benefits offered by anti-static films due to its favorable features, the rigid packaging products are being replaced by anti-static films. This, in turn, is likely to steer the growth of anti-static films industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing tilt of firms towards flexible packaging will create lucrative growth avenues for the anti-static films market over the forecast timeline.

Asia Pacific To Contribute Lucratively Towards Overall Market Share By 2025

The growth of the market in Asia Pacific zone over the forecast timeline is owing to humungous demand for the product across electrical & electronics sectors in the countries like Japan and China in the region. Furthermore, initiatives like Smart City and Make in India Projects by Indian government and Belt and Road Initiative by Chinese Government will open new growth vistas for the market in the near future.

Key players profiled in the report include Wiman Corporation, ACHILLES CORPORATION, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc., Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Klockner Pentaplast, Sekisui Film Co. Ltd., and Kolon Industries, Inc.

The global anti-static films market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

By Application

Bags & Pouches

Tapes

Clamshells

Wraps

Liners

Others

By End Use

Electrical & Electronics

Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices

Automotive Parts

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Anti-static Films Market – By Application (Tapes, Bags & Pouches, Wraps, Clamshells, Liners, and Others), By Material Type (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Others), By End Use (Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive Parts, and Others) and By Region-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

