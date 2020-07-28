Global Antifog Additives Market Outlook 2020 | Business development | Research Report 2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antifog Additives market.

Abstract

The global Antifog Additives market value was estimated at 335 (USD Million) in 2019 and is projected to hit 417 (USD Million) by 2025 growing at a CAGR of nearly 4.4% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the Antifog Additives market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Million).

Introduction

Anti-fog additives are non-ionic surfactants that are utilized for minimizing the formation of fog on sheets. In addition to this, forming of fog is owing to vapor condensation on any of the surfaces due to humidity, temperature difference, and surface tension. Furthermore, additives of anti-fog assist in the reduction of surface tension of dewdrops that are seen on the sheets formed as a result of water vapors condensation.

Moreover, Antifog Additives can be availed in cream form, gels, and wet wipes. Additionally, the products used as Antifog Additives include hydrophilic nanoparticles, surfactants, and hydrophilic coatings. In addition to this, Antifog Additives are made up of hydroxyl as well as non-polar tail embedding a chain of hydrocarbon atoms inside it.

Market Growth Dynamics

Anti-fog additives alleviate the clouding impact and thereby enhance the sheet transparency. Apart from this, these products find lucrative applications in concentrates while producing plastic films. All these above-mentioned aspects are likely to steer the market growth over the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, escalating product demand in food packaging & farming activities and manufacturing of additives in the cost-effective way will accelerate the growth rate of the Antifog Additives industry over the upcoming years. Moreover, Antifog Additives are used in mirrors, automotive, and optical glasses due to its ability to enhance the visibility and minimize the fog. The product is also used for preserving food and is ideal for plant growth by hampering the fog formation.

Asia Pacific Market To Record Highest CAGR Over 2019-2025

The growth of the market in Asia Pacific over the forecast timeline is owing to large-scale demand for the compounds across the countries like South Korea, China, Japan, and India. In addition to this, huge presence of reputed players in the zone has resulted in production of new Antifog film products in countries like China and India. Furthermore, with use of agricultural films in China and India gaining traction in the recent years, the market growth in the region is anticipated to garner momentum in the years ahead.

Key players profiled in the report include Croda International Plc, DuPont, Corbion N.V., Nouryon, PolyOne Corporation, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries, A. Schulman, and Ashland Inc.

The global Antifog Additives Market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Agricultural Films

Food Packaging

Others (coating films for goggles, helmets, mirrors)

By Type

Glycerol Esters

Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters

Polyoxyethylene esters of oleic acid

Polyglycerol Ester

Sorbitan Esters of fatty acids

Gelatin

Titanium Dioxide

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

