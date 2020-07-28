Global Antimicrobial Additives Market Report 2020 to 2029 Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Drivers and Forecast

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antimicrobial Additives market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Antimicrobial Additives Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Antimicrobial Additives market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Antimicrobial Additives Market by Product Type (Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives and Organic Antimicrobial Additives), by Application (Plastics, Textiles, Paints & Coatings, and Pulp & Paper), and by End-User (Healthcare, Packaging, Food & Beverages, Construction, Automotive, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020–2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the antimicrobial additives market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on volume (Kilotons) and revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the antimicrobial additives market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the antimicrobial additives on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the antimicrobial additives, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and the product portfolio of various companies according to the regions.

The study provides a decisive view of the antimicrobial additives market by segmenting it based on product type, application, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. By product type, the global antimicrobial additives market is segmented into organic (OBPA (OxybisphenoxArsin), DCOIT (4, 5-Dichloro-2-(N-Octyl)-4-Isothiazolin-3-One), triclosan, and others) and inorganic antimicrobial additives (zinc, silver, and copper). By application, this global market is categorized into plastics, textiles, paints and coatings, and pulp and paper. By end-user, the market for antimicrobial additives includes healthcare, packaging, food and beverages, construction, automotive, and others. The regional segmentation includes the historical and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This segmentation also includes major countries, such as the UK, Germany, France, the U.S., and China, among others.

Some major players of the global antimicrobial additives market are A. Schulman, Inc., BASF SE, Biocote Limited, AkzoNobel N.V., Clariant AG, King Plastic Corporation, Microban International, Ltd., SteriTouch Limited, Momentive Performance Material Inc., Milliken Chemical Company, Nanobiomatters Industries S.L., PolyOne Corporation, BioCote Limited, Sanitized AG, Life Material Technologies Limited, and Dow Chemical Company, among others.

This report segments the global antimicrobial additives market into:

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market: Product Type Analysis

Organic Antimicrobial Additives

OBPA

DCOIT

Triclosan

Others

Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives

Silver

Zinc

Copper

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market: Application Analysis

Plastics

Textiles

Paints and Coatings

Pulp and Paper

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market: End-User Analysis

Healthcare

Packaging

Food and Beverages

Construction

Automotive

Others

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

