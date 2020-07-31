Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Light Control Switches Market

Light Control Switches: Introduction

A light control switch is a smart network-based lighting control solution that combines communication between two or more system inputs and outputs related to lighting controls. Light control switches need one or more central devices to control the operation of the network.

Light control switches are made by using wireless controls, electronic sensors, and electronics timers. Light control switches help in saving and reducing the power consumption of various industries and households. It is used for evolving automatic processes and advancement in technologies. Light control switches are used to regulate energy consumption in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces to avoid unwanted utilization of energy.

For example, it provides lighting in a hallway, large room, or stairwell to be controlled from multiple locations. Light control switches are also found in flashlights, lights, fans, vehicles, and other devices that can be controlled with hand-held, infrared, wireless remotes.

Rising Demand for Energy-saving Lighting Systems and Government Efforts to Conserve Energy Boosting the Market

Lighting consumes a significant portion of energy across the world, due to its significant use. LED lighting was introduced with the evolution of technologies, which offers a higher level of energy efficiency than traditional lamps. Governments worldwide are encouraging the use of LED lights in residential, commercial, and industrial premises. In addition, governments of countries across regions, especially Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific, are phasing out conventional light sources with energy-efficient LED lights.

Furthermore, in view of energy saving, various lighting companies, including Lutron Electronics Company and Cree, Inc., have introduced light control switches. These lights help organizations and households across the globe in conserving energy and protecting the environment.

Government efforts to save a large amount of energy requires prominent use of LED lights that are dimmable, as well as light control switches. This factor is projected to have a high impact on the global light control switches market during the forecast period.

Some Major Players with Recent Developments in the Global Market

In 2018, Deako launched a new modular smart lighting system for home builders. Home builders are increasingly seeking smart technology pre-installed in their homes. Home builders have only been able to offer smart lighting in one or two locations in the home due to cost restrictions.

In 2017, Schneider Electric launched Smart Touch, a touch switch that ensures comfort and convenience. It is a soft switching with a single & feather touch operation, remote control operation with IR technology, and no mechanical wear & tear.

Regional Light Control Switches Market