Flame resistant and retardant fabric seek extensive adoption across a wide range of industries including oil & gas, transport, automobile, and paint. Growing demand for protective clothing among industrial workers along with mandatory norms imposed by the governments regarding use of flame resistant and retardant clothing have been influencing expansion of the market. Utilization of flame resistant and retardant fabrics in home furnishings and public events, as a precautious measure, has also underpinned their demand.

Detailed Assessment on Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market

XploreMR has recently published a new report on the global flame resistant and retardant fabric market, which offers accurate forecasts on the market for the period between 2017 and 2026. This report is a definite source of information that imparts intelligence on recent market dynamics, industry trends, potential markets, technology developments & advancements, and product innovation coupled with extensive regional market coverage.

A comprehensive data analysis on the global flame resistant and retardant fabric market is delivered in the report, in order to help the clients in gaining a competitive edge and attracting potential customers. The report further aid in better understanding of the industry structure, and offers evaluations on the competition intensity attractiveness. Business strategists can leverage the intelligence offered in the report regarding latest opportunities and trends impacting the market expansion to make fact-based decisions for their businesses.

Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market: Taxonomy and Segmentation Analysis

This report also offers a scrutinized study on the global market for flame resistant and retardant fabric in terms of a segmentation analysis. The market has been divided into 5 key segments, namely, by weight, thickness type, end-user, application type, and region. These segments have been analyzed in detail, engulfing market forecasts and estimates at a country and regional level.

The segmentation analysis offered can be useful for the report readers in understanding probable opportunities and potential markets for the target product – flame resistant and retardant fabric. A taxonomy table incorporated in the report illustrates all the market segments in a systematic manner as depicted below.

Region Application type End User Thickness Type By Weight North America Industrial Protective Clothing Oil & Gas Industries Up to 0.056 inches Up to 12 oz. per sq. yard Latin America Law enforcement services Mining 0.056 to 0.065 inches 12 to 17 oz. per sq. yard Europe Transport Packaging 0.065 to 0.080 inches 17 to 22 oz. per sq. yard Japan Others (hot gas filtration, healthcare, hospitality, corporate and home furnishing) Automotive 0.080 to 0.102 inches 22 to 33 oz. per sq. yard APEJ Marine Greater than 0.102 inches Greater than 33 oz. per sq. yard MEA Pharmaceuticals Electronics and Electrical Construction Others End use Industries

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market: Competitive Landscape Assessment

In its concluding chapter, the report quantifies revenues share of prominent companies in the global flame resistant and retardant fabric market, and offers an in-depth overview of the market’s competitive scenario. A detailed description has been delivered on all the market players profiled in the report, which includes intelligence in terms of their company overview, key financials, product overview, past as well as latest developments.

A SWOT analysis has been offered on each market player incorporated in the report, along with information on their new product developments, and market expansion strategies such as collaborations and partnerships. The scope of the report is offer its readers with authentic information and insights on the global flame resistant and retardant fabric market, to enable them in making better future decisions for growth of the businesses.