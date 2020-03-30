XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast on the global vestibular testing system market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global vestibular testing system market.

Report Description

In terms of revenue, the global vestibular testing system market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2018–2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global vestibular testing system market over the forecast period. Insights on key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global vestibular testing system market are presented in the report.

The global market for vestibular testing system is expected to witness moderate growth in terms of value owing to rising prevalence of vertigo and balance disorder, and increasing adoption of medicinal treatment for dizziness, vertigo, and imbalance. Addition to this, increase in healthcare spending, rise in awareness, favourable reimbursement by the government are some other factors that are driving the growth of the vestibular testing system market. Besides, technological advancements are creating potential growth opportunities for the players operating in the global vestibular testing system market.

In terms of revenue, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for vestibular testing system due to increasing awareness and improvement in healthcare system. APECJ is expected to showcase high growth rate in the vestibular testing system market over the forecast period. To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report offers the vestibular testing system market forecast on the basis of product type, end users, and regions. The report provides analysis of the global vestibular testing system market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The global vestibular testing system market is segmented on the basis of product type into:

Videonystagmography (VNG) Systems

Vestibular evoked myogenic potential (VEMP) System

Rotary Chair

Computerized Dynamic Posturography (CDP)

The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different vestibular testing system product types. The market dynamics section includes XMR’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global vestibular testing system market.

The report analyses the vestibular testing system market on the basis of the end users and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global vestibular testing system market is segmented into:

Hospital

Private Clinics

Next, the report analyses the market on the basis of regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of regions, the global vestibular testing system market is segmented into:

North America

S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ)

India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN countries

Rest of APECJ

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

In addition, we have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify the growth opportunities for companies operating in the global vestibular testing system market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by the vestibular testing system market. To understand the key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global vestibular testing system market, XploreMR has developed an attractiveness index, which will help providers identify the existing market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a ‘competitive landscape’ has been included to provide a dashboard view of key companies operating in the global vestibular testing system market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the vestibular testing system market and the potential players. However, this section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the key players operating in the global vestibular testing system market.

Detailed profiles of vestibular testing system product manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies. The key players included in this report are Natus Medical Incorporated, balanceback (Vestibular Research & Development, LLC), BioMed Jena GmbH, Interacoustics A/S, Neuro Kinetics, Inc (NKI), Micromedical Technologies, Difra s.a., Synapsys, TECHNO CONCEPT, Framiral, etc.