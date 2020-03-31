A recent market study published by XploreMR on the wheat protein market comprises of global industry analysis for 2012-2018 & opportunity assessment for the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the wheat protein market, the growth prospects of the market are calculated with maximum precision.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the wheat protein market includes the market country analysis, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment and recommendations on the global wheat protein market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and definition of the wheat protein market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the wheat protein market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the wheat protein market report.

Chapter 03 – Global Wheat Protein Market Overview

The associated industry assessment of the wheat protein market is also carried out such as market trends, market dynamics, trade analysis, and supply and value chain. The history, processing, and global snapshot is provided in this chapter. This chapter also highlights price point assessment by type, the average price of different types of wheat protein in different regions of the world, and the market forecast till 2026. The factors influencing the prices and the global trends in the wheat protein market are also explained in this section.

Chapter 04 – Global Wheat Protein Market Analysis and Forecast, 2012-2026

This chapter explains how the wheat protein market is anticipated to grow across the globe in various segments across six different regions. Based on product type, the wheat protein market is segmented into wheat gluten, wheat protein isolate, hydrolyzed wheat protein, and textured wheat protein. On the basis of form, the wheat protein market is segmented into dry and liquid. Based on application, the wheat protein market is segmented into animal feed, bakery & confectionery, nutrition supplements, dairy products, cosmetics & personal care, and other applications.

Chapter 05 – North America Wheat Protein Market Analysis 2012-2018 & Forecast 2019-2026

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth exhibited by the wheat protein market in the North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find information on prevailing regional trends and regulations impacting the market’s growth in North America.

Chapter 06 – Latin America Wheat Protein Market Analysis 2012-2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2026

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the wheat protein market in Latin America. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the wheat protein market in LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 07 – Europe Wheat Protein Market Analysis 2012-2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2026

The chapter presents insights into factors driving the wheat protein market in countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe.

Chapter 08 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Wheat Protein Market Analysis 2012 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2026

The wheat protein market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan can be segmented into China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan. These are also the prime subjects of assessment to gauge the growth exhibited by the market in the region. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the wheat protein market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan.

Chapter 09 – Japan Wheat Protein Market Analysis 2012 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2026

Readers can find information about how the wheat protein market is anticipated to grow across various segments in Japan in this chapter.

Chapter 10 – Middle East and Africa Wheat Protein Market Analysis 2012 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2026

This chapter provides information about how the wheat protein market is expected to grow in major countries across the MEA. These include GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Competitive Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the wheat protein market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolios.

Chapter 12 – Company Profiles

Readers can find a comprehensive list of leading stakeholders in the wheat protein market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., Agridient B.V., MGP Ingredients, Inc., Manildra Group, Roquette Frères SA, Glico Nutrition Co. Ltd., Kröner-Stärke GmbH, Tereos SA, Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG, and others.

Chapter 13 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base for the information and statistics included in the wheat protein market report.

Chapter 14 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology undertaken to reach various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information derived about the wheat protein market.