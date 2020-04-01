“The global Flame Detectors market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Flame Detectors from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Flame Detectors market.

Leading players of Flame Detectors including:

Honeywell International

Tyco

United Technologies Corporation

MSA

Emerson Electric

Siemens

Robert Bosch GmbH

Halma

NOHMI BOSAI LTD

Simtronics

Hochiki Corporation

Azbil Corporation

Micropack

Spectrex

TCXF

Forney Corporation

Shanghai AEGIS

Sierra Monitor Corporation

ESP Safety

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

UV Flame Detectors

IR Flame Detectors

UV & IR Flame Detectors

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Mining

Buildings and Public Place

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

