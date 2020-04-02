“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Solid-State LiDAR Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The global Solid-State LiDAR market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Solid-State LiDAR from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Solid-State LiDAR market.

Leading players of Solid-State LiDAR including:

Velodyne

Quanergy

LeddarTech

ABAX Sensing

Ibeo

Trilumina

Innoviz

Strobe

Aeye

TetraVue

Continental AG

Xenomatix

Imec

Robosense

Genius Pro

Benewake

Hesai

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

MEMS Based Scanning

Phase Array

Non-Scanning Flash

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Automotive

Industrial

Security

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Solid-State LiDAR Market Overview



Chapter Two: Solid-State LiDAR Market Segment Analysis by Player



Chapter Three: Solid-State LiDAR Market Segment Analysis by Type



Chapter Four: Solid-State LiDAR Market Segment Analysis by Application



Chapter Five: Solid-State LiDAR Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel



Chapter Six: Solid-State LiDAR Market Segment Analysis by Region



Chapter Seven: Profile of Leading Solid-State LiDAR Players



Chapter Eight: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Solid-State LiDAR



Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Solid-State LiDAR (2019-2028)



Chapter Ten: Appendix



