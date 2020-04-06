Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

This chapter in the oral fluid screening devices market report offers you a brief look of the oral fluid screening devices market and lucrative segments with positive growth aspects. The executive summary in the oral fluid screening devices also comprises of analysis and recommendations by the team of analysts and explained in detail.

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

This chapter in the oral fluid screening devices market report offers an in-depth market coverage and also gives a deep-dive into the market taxonomy, wherein the market segmentation is presented in a well-organized structure. This chapter also offers the market definition that also takes about the product ‘oral fluid screening devices’.

Chapter 3 – Market Background

This chapter in the oral fluid screening devices market report sheds light on the macro-economic factors that are responsible for shaping growth of oral fluid screening devices market. Moreover, this chapter in the oral fluid screening devices market also talks about the forecast factors, both in terms of relevance and impact. Also, this chapter talks about all the market dynamics influencing growth of oral fluid screening devices market, including trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Chapter 4 – Key Success Factors

This chapter in the oral fluid screening devices market report talks about the key success factors driving growth of oral fluid screening devices market. The chapter offers incisive insights into the product usage and adoption analysis. This chapter talks about the key regulations having deep-rooted influences on growth of oral fluid screening devices market.

Chapter 5 – Global Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Volume Analysis & Forecast

This chapter in the oral fluid screening devices market report talks about the historical market volume analysis for the historical timeline of 2013 to 2017. Then this chapter enunciates on the current and future market volume projections for the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Chapter 6 – Global Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Pricing Analysis

This chapter in the oral fluid screening devices market talks about the pricing analysis framework. The chapter also gives a deep-dive into the average pricing analysis benchmark of the rapid oral fluid screening devices market.

Chapter 7 – Global Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Value Analysis & Forecast

This chapter gives an in-depth view of the historical market value and analysis during the historical timeperiod of 2013 to 2017. Moreover, this chapter also talks about the current and future market value projections for the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Chapter 8 – Global Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Analysis & Forecast by Product Type

This chapter gives an all-inclusive analysis of the rapid oral fluid screening devices market report for various product types, such as 1-panel saliva drug test kits, 4-panel saliva drug test kits, 5-panel saliva drug test kits, 6-panel saliva drug test kits, 7-panel saliva drug test kits, 8-panel saliva drug test kits, and 9-panel saliva drug test kits, 10-panel saliva drug test kits, and 12-panel saliva drug test kits.

Chapter 9 – Global Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Analysis & Forecast by Form

This chapter in the rapid oral fluid screening devices market report offers a detailed analysis of rapid oral fluid screening devices market analysis and forecast on the basis of form, including cassettes, swabs, and strips.

Chapter 10 – Global Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Analysis & Forecast by Drug Type

This chapter in the rapid oral fluid screening devices market report offers a comprehensive view of the market analysis and forecast based on drug type, such as alcohol, opioids, marijuana (THC), amphetamines, cocaine, and other types.

Chapter 11 – Global Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Analysis & Forecast by End User

This chapter in the rapid oral fluid screening devices market report gives deep insights into the market analysis and forecast by end user, including hospitals, forensic laboratories, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, private employers, and others.

Chapter 12 – Global Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Analysis & Forecast by Region

This chapter talks about the regional analysis of the rapid oral fluid screening devices market across key regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), South Asia, East Asia, and Oceania.

Chapter 13 – North America Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Analysis & Forecast

This chapter sheds light on the North America rapid oral fluid screening devices market, including the key countries such as the US and Canada. Moreover, this section talks about the regional trends influencing the growth of North America rapid oral fluid screening devices market.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Analysis & Forecast

This chapter puts spotlight on the Latin America rapid oral fluid screening devices market and the regional dynamics influencing the growth of this regional market.

Chapter 15 – Europe Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Analysis & Forecast

This chapter gives you details of the European rapid oral fluid screening devices market and opportunities brimming in the regional market for the manufacturers to leverage.

Chapter 16 – South Asia Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Analysis & Forecast

This chapter offers an in-depth analysis of the South Asia rapid oral fluid screening devices market and also enunciates on the regional drivers propelling growth of this regional oral fluid screening devices market.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Analysis & Forecast

This chapter gives you details of the East Asia rapid oral fluid screening devices market and regional trends impacting the growth of the regional market.

Chapter 18 – Oceania Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Analysis & Forecast

This chapter offers in-depth analysis of the Oceania rapid oral fluid devices market and the regional dynamics favoring growth of this regional market.

Chapter 19 – Middle East and Africa Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Analysis & Forecast

This chapter in the rapid oral fluid devices market talks about the Middle East and Africa rapid oral fluid devices market and its behavior over the forecast period.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

This chapter in the rapid oral fluid devices market report talks about the tier structure analysis of 2017 and company share analysis by top players for 2017. Moreover, an exhaustive competitive benchmarking is also offered for complete understanding of the readers.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

This chapter in the rapid oral fluid devices market report offers a sneak peek into the profiles of the key players operating in the rapid oral fluid devices market. The company profiles usually comprises of details, which include overview, product portfolio, analyst comments, key financials, and key developments.