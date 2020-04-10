The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Male Infertility market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global male infertility market size was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% over the forecast period. Globally, increasing infertility rate and adoption of Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) are expected to be key factors driving the market growth.

Increasing demand of ART is a major cause of the globally rising male infertility industry revenue. ARTs offer helps to male with no sperm, abnormal sperm, or sperm with poor motility. Furthermore, high success rate as compared to medication and advancements in technology is expected to increase the demand in the near future, which drives the market growth.

Rising cases of infertility across the globe is a significant clinical problem. Globally, 8% to 12% of couples are affected with infertility worldwide. Of all cases, about 40% to 50% cases were due to male factor. This may be due to one or more factors such as poor sperm motility, lower sperm concentration, and abnormal morphology. Hence, increasing male infertility and awareness about the same has further prompted the use of drugs, hormonal therapy, and ART.

There are continuous efforts in R&D for better understanding of idiopathic world of infertility. Hence, companies are investing in the development of devices for identifying the root cause and targeted treatment. Furthermore, development and commercialization of hormonal therapy is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Test Insights

Male infertility can be diagnosed with DNA fragmentation technique, oxidative stress analysis, microscopic examination, sperm agglutination, Computer-Assisted Semen Analysis (CASA), sperm penetration assay, and some other techniques.

DNA fragmentation accounted for the largest segment of the market in 2018. This is attributed to ability of test to provide reliable analysis of sperm DNA integrity. As DNA fragmentation in sperm cells is a leading cause of infertility in males, there is growing adoption of this test, which is likely to drive the growth during the forecast period.

Semen analysis was the most preferred test and used as a primary test for the diagnosis. This can be done through microscopic examination and the latest method is CASA. Although microscopic examination accounted for more share as compared to CASA in 2018, CASA is expected to replace the microscopic method during the forecast period. In April 2018, Sandstone Diagnostics received the U.S. FDA approval to launch Trak Volume Cup, a device that allows men to measure hypospermia and semen volume, at home.

Oxidative stress test analysis was the second largest segment by revenue in 2018 due to increasing usage. Other tests for diagnosis include sperm viability testing and sperm proteomics.

Treatment Insights

Medications and ART are the segments of the male infertility market. The best choice to treat an infertile male for a natural pregnancy is to enhance spermatogenesis by hormonal therapy. However, the treatment is effective only in patient with low sperm count.

ART is used to treat major male factors responsible for male infertility, such as sperm autoantibodies, viral orchitis, epididymal dysfunction, accessory gland infection, chemotherapy, heat, trauma, and other idiopathic factors. High cost of treatment and requirement of number of therapy cycles are the major factors that help generate highest revenue in the market.

Increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries, growing awareness about male infertility, and rising adoption in middle- and low-income countries are the other factors that are anticipated to drive the ART segment during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

Regional Insights of Male Infertility Market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period. Emerging countries in the region, including India, China, and Singapore have been experiencing strong economic growth. Increasing geriatric population, rising smoking, and lifestyle-associated diseases have resulted in increased incidence of male infertility in the region.

Europe dominated the market, which accounted for more than 35.0% of the total market in 2018. Availability of well-equipped and advanced fertility clinics, higher adoption of costlier treatment, better coverage for diagnosis & treatment, and high awareness levels are the factors responsible for the dominance of the region.

Market Share Insights of Male Infertility Market

The global market is highly competitive in nature. Some other key industry participants include Andrology solutions; Aytu BioScience, Inc.; Bayer Healthcare; Cadila Healthcare Ltd.; EMD Sereno, Inc.; Halotech DNA SL; Intas pharmaceuticals Ltd.; and SCSA diagnostics, Inc.

Development of innovative technologies for diagnosis & treatment, acquisitions, and partnerships or collaborations for development & commercialization of products are expected to be key strategies being adopted by players to remain competitive. In November 2017, Aytu BioScience received an approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for the MiOXSYS system as an aid in the semen quality assessment.

This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the male infertility market based on test, treatment, and region:

Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2030)

DNA Fragmentation Technique

Oxidative Stress Analysis

Microscopic Examination

Sperm Agglutination

Computer Assisted Semen Analysis

Sperm Penetration Assay

Others

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2030)

Assisted Reproductive Technology and Varicocele Surgery

Medication

