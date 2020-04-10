The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. Population Health Management market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on U.S. Population Health Management Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the U.S. Population Health Management market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ U.S. Population Health Management Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: U.S. Population Health Management Market

The U.S. population health management market size was valued at USD 13.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period. The market is majorly driven by the growing demand for healthcare IT services and solutions that support value-based healthcare delivery, resulting in a transition from Fee-For-Service (FFS) to a Value-Based Payment (VBP) model. Increasing healthcare expenditure and rising need for value-based healthcare and effective disease management across different care settings are expected to drive the population health management market in U.S.

To encourage the adoption of population health management systems, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has introduced the Value-Based Payment Modifier. It provides differential payment to a group of physicians based upon the quality of care provided as opposed to the cost of care during their performance period.

Population health management solutions based on open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) are helpful for the management of chronic conditions with high treatment costs, such as cardiac diseases, asthma, and diabetes. PHM solutions also help reduce the cost of care, improve patient outcomes. PHM software also enables better analysis of patient data to make informed decisions.

The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA), also known as stimulus bill, provided a major boost to the adoption of healthcare IT solutions such as PHM in U.S. More than 133 million people in U.S. live with at least one chronic condition, which accounts for around 75% of the national healthcare expenditure. Implementation of PHM can help in the identification of unwell patients and improve disease prevention and management, leading to financial savings.

Product Insights of U.S. Population Health Management Market

Based on product, the U.S. Population Health Management (PHM) market is segmented into software and services. The services segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to rising demand for post-purchase assistance for PHM solutions. On the other hand, software is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the coming years due to its well-managed network that provides actionable analytics for providers and the ability to manage multiple lines of business seamlessly on one platform.

PHM programs can process clinical, financial, and operational data to improve efficiency and patient care. Healthcare systems use healthcare Customer-Relationship Management (CRM) platforms to organize and analyze large volumes of data and derive consumer insights. These can be used to inform population health management campaigns, leading to personalized patient engagement and improved health outcomes. In August 2018, Welltok launched DataWise to meet the increasing demands of big data and predictive analysis and gain a strong foothold in the U.S. PHM market.

End-use Insights

Based on end use, the market is segmented into providers, payers, and employer groups, out of which, providers held a majority of the market in 2019. Healthcare providers need population health management systems that are compatible with Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems to assist in delivering holistic, patient-centric care. Multiple functionalities and advantages offered by population health management solutions are responsible for their increased adoption. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has announced that the Alternative Payment Model and the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System will help these providers develop technical management capabilities.

Market Share Insights of U.S. Population Health Management Market

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC; Cerner Corporation; Conifer Health Solutions, LLC; eClinicalWorks; Enli Health Intelligence; McKesson Corporation; Medecision; Optum, Inc.; Advisory Board; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; and athenahealth, Inc. are some of the key contributors of population health management market. The players that provide PHM service solutions, are increasing their interactions with healthcare systems and organizations leading to multi-level networking within the healthcare industry.

Cerner Corporation is a supplier of health IT services, hardware, and solutions. It offers a range of enterprise-level clinical and financial solutions that address the operational needs of various organizations. In April 2018, an Accountable Care Organization (ACO)called Illinois Rural Community Care Organization announced the implementation of Cerners HealtheIntent with an aim to assist healthcare professionals in decision making processes and improve patient engagement outside hospital settings. The solution platform will offer comprehensive reports with information on population health, essential in the development and implementation of strategies in value-based healthcare delivery.

To diversify the product portfolio and expand geographical reach, manufacturers undertake strategies such as new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to meet the market demand. For instance, in July 2016, Koninklijke Philips N.V. acquired Wellcentive, one of the U.S.-based manufacturers of population health management software solutions. The acquisition added a cloud-based IT solution to Philips portfolio.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of U.S. Population Health Management Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country level and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the U.S. population health management market report on the basis of product and end use:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Software

Services

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Providers

Payers

Employer Groups

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ U.S. Population Health Management Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580