The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Women’s Health App market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Women’ Health App Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Women’ Health App market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Women’ Health App Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Womens Health App Market

The global womens health app market size was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.9% over the forecast period. Factors such as increased mobile phone penetration, changes in dietary habits, and rising stress among the working population are anticipated to impel market growth. Furthermore, favorable policies initiated by governments to improve womens health and raise awareness are likely to propel market growth during the forecast period. Women are at a higher risk of diseases such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, anemia, menstrual health-related disorders, depression, and obesity. Hence, increasing incidence of these conditions is likely to drive the market.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), health status of women is usually poor and they are susceptible to some diseases, particularly after menopause. Thereby, software companies are developing mobile applications to support women in maintaining their fitness. For instance, in June 2019, Apple announced the addition of Cycle Tracker, a menstrual cycle tracking software compatible with Apples Health App on upcoming iOS 13 and Watch OS 6 update. The software will help in predicting ovulation cycle, record cycle history, track symptoms such as spotting and cramps. In addition, the software can also predict fertility windows providing overall prediction of menstruation and reproduction.

Arthritis pain can be reduced by modifying daily activities and practicing healthy habits. The Track + React app launched by the Arthritis Foundation lets users log in their nutrition intake, exercise, medications, sleep, and mood. It tracks the information in the form of graphs to identify behavior that causes an increase in arthritis pain.

Medical device companies are increasingly collaborating with software developers to introduce various monitoring and diagnostic applications that enable people to easily communicate with their healthcare physicians. Emerging economies such as Malaysia and Thailand have also encouraged development of low-cost mobile technology. These companies are developing diagnostic tests that will ease routine check-ups. Patients can now take a sample of blood in the diagnostic device connected to the smartphone and the app shows a detailed analysis. It can also store the report for future reference.

Type Insights of Womens Health App Market

On the basis of type, the womens health app market has been segmented into fitness and nutrition, menopause, menstrual health, disease management, pregnancy tracking, and others. The menstrual health segment held largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Growing awareness among women regarding importance of menstrual health will drive segment growth.

Fitness apps are a key segment in the market in terms of revenue and will witness steady growth through 2026. Fitness apps have gained popularity due to rising consumer shift toward healthy lifestyle and wellness therapies. Mobile phone apps with activity trackers are increasingly in demand as they offer quick and effective exercise routine to maximize fat burning to lose weight and improve health. Moreover, fitness apps provide tips from coaches and experts to help users exercise in the right way to obtain optimum results. Increasing consumer interest in connected health and wellness solutions is anticipated to drive demand for fitness apps over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Womens Health App Market

The global market has been segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share in the global market in 2018. Presence of key market players, supportive government regulations, favorable reimbursement policies, faster approval and commercialization of products, and growing awareness about womens health are the key factors driving regional growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing awareness about womens fitness, rising incidence of osteoarthritis, infertility, and other women-related disorders resulting from stress. In addition, government initiatives for reimbursement and raising health awareness among people is driving regional growth. Furthermore, growing investments by market players to penetrate into this region is likely to drive the market in Asia Pacific.

Market Share Insights of Womens Health App Market

Some of the key players operating in the market are Flo; Clue; Apple Inc.; Eve; Tracker; Google LLC; Withings; and Fitbit, Inc. Collaborations for development, expansion of product portfolios, and regional expansion in emerging markets are the key strategic undertakings of these companies to increase market share.

In January 2019, SHEROES, a Delhi-based women community startup, announced the acquisition of Maya, awomens health tracker app. Maya is a femtech platform used by women in 20 countries to track menstrual cycle and pregnancy and monitor associated symptoms. The app helps users connect with experts in 14 international and vernacular languages. SHEROES is anticipated to strengthen its health product portfolio with the acquisition, especially the menopausal segment.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Womens Health App Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For this study, this market research report has segmented the global womens health app market report based on type and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Fitness & Nutrition

Menstrual Health

Pregnancy Tracking

Menopause

Disease Management

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Women’ Health App Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580