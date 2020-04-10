The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global patient portal market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period. The rising number of healthcare facilities adopting the patient portals are contributing to the market growth. In addition, increasing demand for Electronic Health Record (EHR) and mandatory federal norms are responsible for the increased usage of patient portals.

In July 2014, Habersham Medical Center headquartered in the U.S. announced the launch of a new patient portal software. The launch envisioned providing patients their medical records at any place, irrespective of the time; therefore, accessing the medical data more convenient for them as well as the providers. The patient portal software solutions keep the medical information of the patients safe & secure.

The Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology published a study titled Disparities in Electronic Health Record Patient Portal Use in Nephrology Clinics. This study tracked patients from January 2010 to December 2012 at four nephrology offices affiliated to the University of Pittsburgh. These offices activated a patient portal in the existing ambulatory EHR system and invited patients to sign up, simplifying the check-in process.

Type Insights of Patient Portal Market

Integrated patient portals dominated the type segment in terms of revenue share in 2018. Pertaining to the increasing adoption of EHRs, pre-integrated patient portals are preferred by healthcare professionals. Integrated portals eliminate the need to develop a separate customized system to bridge the gap between physician requirements and patient information.

Standalone patient portals, on the other hand, are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. In terms of efficiency, standalone patient portals offer more features as they are designed with the user-friendly & faster user interface.

The National Health IT Board of New Zealand working along with Primary Health Organizations appointed eight eHealth Ambassadors to initiate and support the general practitioners in implementing the patient portals in 2014.

Delivery Mode Insights

In 2018, web-based patient portals held a majority of the market share in terms of revenue. Technological advances, improved efficiency, convenience, and affordability are some of the factors responsible for the increasing adoption of web-based patient portals.

Cloud-based patient portals are expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. These portals offer features such as email marketing, online appointment scheduling, patient education tools, and social media integration. Furthermore, market players now offer mobile applications for convenient appointment scheduling and checking reports online.

End Use Insights

The healthcare providers dominated the end use segment of the patient portal market in 2018. Moreover, the providers are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

The rise in government initiatives focusing on improved delivery of services to the patients is a key factor for the market growth. The government mandates for providers to curtail the rising costs of healthcare are leading to an increased usage of patient portal software.

Regional Insights of Patient Portal Market

North America held a majority of the market share in 2018, owing to the technological advancements in healthcare IT. Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure and rising expenditure.

Over 130 million people in the U.S. suffer from at least one chronic condition. These conditions are responsible for around 70% of deaths in the U.S. each year, responsible for the deaths of 1.7 million Americans. Owing to the large target population in the region, management of comorbidities has become challenging. Furthermore, the switch from volume- to value-based reimbursement is increasing the need for patient portal systems in North America.

The healthcare expenditure in the U.S. was estimated to be USD 2.6 trillion and is expected to reach up to USD 4.8 trillion by 2021. In 2021, the healthcare expenditure in the U.S. is anticipated to be around 20% of the total gross domestic product (GDP). The alarming increase in healthcare management costs will escalate the demand for patient portal software in the coming years. In addition, the government is focusing on higher investments and incentives to improve healthcare in the country by tracking public health.

Market Share Insights of Patient Portal Market

Some of the key market players in the patient portal market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Epic System Company, McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medfusion, and CureMD. In August 2018, Allscripts announced that it received accreditation from Healthcare Network Accreditation Program for Payerpath and ePAP accreditation for ePrescribe from the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission.

Furthermore, Allscripts announced the completion of the acquisition of HealthGrid Holding Company, a developer of enterprise patient engagement solution in May 2018. The acquisition signifies an expansion of the Allscripts FollowMyHealth platform that provides patient engagement solutions focused on connecting consumers with providers.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Patient Portal Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis on the latest trends in each of the subsegments from 2015 to 2026. For this study, this market research report has segmented the patient portal market based on type, delivery mode, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2030)

Standalone

Integrated

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2030)

Web-based

Cloud-based

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2030)

Providers

Payers

Others

