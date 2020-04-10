The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The U.S. donor egg IVF services market size was valued at USD 487.0 million in 2018 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period. Growing practice of delaying pregnancy among the younger generation, rising infertility due to unhealthy habits, and high success rate of the procedure are some of the crucial factors driving the market. In U.S., egg donors are not only compensated for the donation but can also negotiate their compensation amount based on the desirability of their eggs.

According to a study published in 2017 by the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART), banking and freezing of eggs increased from 8,825 in 2016 to 10,936 in 2017. Younger women prefer their own eggs for IVF procedures. However, women above 40 years of age generally opt for donor eggs as quality and quantity of eggs decline after 40. Delay in pregnancy is a key factor responsible for declining quality and quantity of ones eggs. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the average age to have a baby in the U.S. rose to 26.3 years in 2016 compared to 22.7 years in 1980. Furthermore, this age increased to 30.3 years for women with a college degree.

Use of donor eggs is increasing in the U.S. due to high success rate of IVF and availability of significant donors and advanced services in the country. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, the number of women donating their eggs increased from 10,801 in 2000 to 18,306 in 2010, amounting to a 70% rise. Increase in donation was attributed to technological advancements in assisted reproductive technology and more acceptance of such procedures.

In June 2018, Columbia University Irving Medical Center started seeing patients at the new Columbia University Fertility Center, which is a major step in the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility. In October 2018, the Columbia University Fertility Center announced that in response to the cryogenic tank failure at two fertility clinics/centers, it has built the first weight-based scale safety system to protect stored embryos and eggs.

Type Insights of U.S. Donor Egg IVF Services Market

The market has been segmented on the basis of type into fresh and frozen donor eggs for IVF. In 2018, frozen donor eggs accounted for the largest share in the market and this trend is likely to continue over the course of the forecast period. These eggs are ready to be transported, thawed, and used for the procedure as they have already been retrieved from screened donors. Moreover, the procedure is a lot more cost-effective in nature as the recipient does not have to foot the travel expenses of the donor. These factors will ensure the segments steady growth. Availability of donors, significant compensation, and increasing awareness about these services are some of the other high impact rendering drivers.

End-use Insights

The fertility clinics segment held the largest revenue share in the U.S. donor egg IVF services market in 2018 and is likely to retain its lead throughout the forecast period. With rise in demand for assisted reproductive technology treatments, the number of fertility clinics and ART centers is increasing considerably. Licensed fertility clinics offer counselling services to individuals and couples having problems in conceiving. Based on the severity of their problems, doctors and specialists plan out IVF treatments. Fertility clinics offer state-of-the-art equipment such as micromanipulation and non-invasive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags. This factor is further expected to propel segment growth over the forecast period.

Hospitals formed the second largest end-use segment in 2018 and will report moderate growth over the course of the forecast period. Owing to the scale of services provided by hospitals, the equipment used in assisted reproduction is sophisticated, advanced, and high-tech. This increases customer preference for hospital settings. In numerous developing countries, gynecological consultations and procedures are often done in hospital settings itself. Therefore, increasing incidence of fertility issues in such countries will give this segment a boost.

Market Share Insights of U.S. Donor Egg IVF Services Market

Major players identified in the market include Beverly Hills Egg Donation, Donor Egg Bank USA, Egg Donor America, MyEggBank, Extraordinary Conceptions LLC, Premier Egg Donors, California Fertility Partner, Extend Fertility, Boston IVF, and Fairfax EggBank.

In August 2018, GI Partners announced the acquisition and merger of California Cryobank (CCB) and Cord Blood Registry (CBR) and its plans to operate under the name California Cryobank Life Sciences. The move was aimed at helping around 700,000 families in more than 30 countries. The organizations portfolio includes fertility preservation storage services, frozen donor egg and frozen donor sperm services, and cord blood and cord tissue collection and storage services.

Earlier, in December 2016, California Cryobank (CCB) announced the acquisition of Donor Egg Bank USA (DEB). The transaction was majorly financed through California Cryobank investors NovaQuest Pharma Opportunities Fund III, L.P. (NovaQuest), Longitude Venture Partners II, L.P and bank funding. The combination of leading donor egg and donor sperm banks is expected to add to the companys value and growth potential.

