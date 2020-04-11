Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bovine Lactoferrin market.

Bovine Lactoferrin is marketed as an all-natural alternative to taking iron supplements for anemia, inflammation, and some symptoms of lupus.Â Ingestion of bovine lactoferrin (bLF) has been reported to show anti-infective, anti-cancer, and anti-inflammatory effects. In particular, it has become evident that oral bLF had a beneficial effect on infections of both digestive and nondigestive tract tissue in various animal models. Furthermore, the effects of bLF have been indicated in clinical studies on patients with Helicobacter pylori infection, chronic hepatitis C, tinea pedis, and other diseases. Immunomodulation in the intestine and systemic sites has been suggested to mediate the protective effects of oral bLF against infection. Purified Bovine Lactoferrin has been shown to increase hemoglobin levels and improve the bodys ability to absorb iron.

Lactoferrin is an iron binding protein. It is structurally similar to transferrin, the plasma iron transport protein; but lactoferrin has a much higher affinity for iron (250 fold). It is very abundant in colostrum and small amounts can also be found in tears, saliva, mucous secretions and in the secondary granules of neutrophils. It is made by mucosal epithelium and neutrophils and is released by these cells in response to inflammatory stimuli. Bacterial growth is inhibited by its ability to sequester iron and also permeabilize bacterial cell walls by binding to lipopolysaccharides through its N-terminus. Lactoferrin can inhibit viral infection by binding tightly to the viral envelope protein. This prevents cell-virus fusion by blocking the binding domain. Lactoferrin appears to activate host defense systems in part by stimulating the release of interleukin-8, a neutrophil activator. It may also be involved in antibody and interleukin synthesis, lymphocyte proliferation and complement activation.

Lactoferrin has been shown to help regulate iron absorption for those with iron deficiency. Iron deficiency is a fairly common disorder and the result can be extreme anemia, causing fatigue, lethargy, heart palpitations and even shortness of breath. Lactoferrin is a bioactive molecule that supports homeostasis: it can either prevent or resolve the interference of a liver peptide that disrupts iron transport and allows iron to move from storage in cells to bone marrow where hemoglobin is produced. Outside of the U.S., it is widely used to supplement infant formula and the overwhelming volume of lactoferrin produced is for this purpose.

As an antioxidant, Lactoferrin is reported to protect against bacterial and viral infections

Stimulates the immune system

Prevents tissue damage related to aging

Promotes healthy intestinal bacteria

Relieves pain associated with GI tract infection

Used in treating stomach and intestinal ulcers, and diarrhea

Regulates the way the body processes iron

Lactoferrin has been studied by scientists around the world, providing insights about the functions of lactoferrin in addition to binding iron. Lactoferrin has been found to be safe for several uses in the US where it is broadly available as a nutritional supplement. Lactoferrin protects against bacterial infection by preventing the growth of pathogenic (bad) bacteria by depriving them of essential nutrients or destroying their cell walls.

The global sales of Lactoferrin increased from 238 k tons in 2015 to 294 k tons in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.06%. The global Lactoferrin market is valued at USD 320 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 502 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.64% between 2019 and 2026. For industry structure analysis, the Bovine Lactoferrin industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 50-65% of the revenue market. Regionally, the major raw materials for lactoferrin are the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand and other dairy countries.

Freeze Dried and Milled

Spray Dried Powder

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Sports & Functional Food

Others

