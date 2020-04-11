Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pallet Pooling (Rental) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pallet Pooling (Rental) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pallet Pooling (Rental) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Pallet Pooling (Rental) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Pallet Pooling (Rental) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Pallet Pooling (Rental) market.”

A pallet sometimes inaccurately called a skid (a skid has no bottom deck boards), is a flat transport structure that supports goods in a stable fashion while being lifted by a forklift, pallet jack, front loader, work saver, or other jacking device, or a crane. A pallet is the structural foundation of a unit load which allows handling and storage efficiencies. Goods or shipping containers are often placed on a pallet secured with strapping, stretch wrap or shrink wrap and shipped.

The global pallet pooling (rental) market is driven by stringent government regulations related to hygiene issues in pharmaceuticals, demand for high durable pallets, and a simple rental system.

Reduction in product damage due to regular pallet repairs and quality checks aids the development of the global pallet pooling (rental) market.

The main point of attraction of companies that purchase plastic pallets is the reduction in the costs associated with the repair, maintenance and storage of pallets. Rental companies, therefore, eliminate these costs by providing regular quality checks on a monthly, quarterly or an annual basis to avoid any damage to pallets. Due to the renting of pallets, the costs are curtailed by eliminating pallet procurement and disposal programmes to manage inventory.

As plastic pallets are more durable than wooden pallets, their market is showing a promising growth.

Plastic pallets have a long life span of around 10-12 years and dont shrink, warp or splinter. In addition, they are capable of working efficiently in-house. Also, another major advantage of using plastic pallets is that unlike wooden pallets, plastic pallets dont incorporate nails, screws, or fasteners, which can possibly protrude, come-off, or loosen to cause damage to stock or injuries to the personnel handling them. In addition, plastic pallets exhibit resistance to different chemicals, resulting in increased reusability and reliability. Due to these factors, various end-use industries such as food and beverage, electronics, FMCG, and others find plastic pallets more durable and hence more attractive than wooden pallets, which is aiding growth of the plastic pallets market.

As the cost of wooden pallets is low compared to that of plastic pallets, it acts as a restraint to the growth of the plastic pallet market.

The cost of wooden pallets is low as compared to that of plastic pallets, which is expected to hamper the plastic pallets rental market. The high cost of plastic pallets is associated with the three types of moulding processes used during their manufacturing; namely injection moulding, blow moulding and rotation moulding. Injection and blow moulding are commonly used processes for bulk orders and for the faster production of pallets. Due to this high cost of moulding and size limitations, the market for rental plastic pallets is hampered.

The drawback that plastic pallets are strongly affected by a change in climatic conditions is also hampering the growth of the plastic pallet rental market.

Plastic pallets are unable to perform under changing climatic conditions; which is not the case with wooden pallets. Plastic pallets become brittle in cold conditions, soft in hot conditions, and when exposed to direct sun rays, they lose oil and become brittle. Such drawbacks are not experienced with wooden pallets a main reason why they are preferred for export applications.

Demand for pallets that meet hygiene requirements and offer mechanical performance is an upcoming trend.

Various end-use industries such as food and beverage, FMCG, and pharmaceuticals look for hygienic, washable, and insect-free pallets due to various sanitary issues. Wooden pallets are unable to comply with these industry requirements, due to which the demand for plastic pallets is expected to grow. Plastic pallets are also easy to clean and dry, as they have a smooth and closed surface that eliminates cavities and doesnt allow dirt from accumulating.

The global Pallet Pooling (Rental) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pallet Pooling (Rental) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pallet Pooling (Rental) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Brambles

Buckhorn

CABKA

Contraload

Demes

Euro Pool

Faber Halbertsma

iGPS

Litco

Loscam

PPS Midlands

Schoeller Arca Time

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

HDPE

Polypropylene

Advanced Composite Material

Segment by Application

FMCG

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Chemical and Petrochemical

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Pallet Pooling (Rental) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580