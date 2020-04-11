Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cyclopentadiene market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cyclopentadiene Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cyclopentadiene market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Cyclopentadiene Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Cyclopentadiene market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Cyclopentadiene market.”

Cyclopentadiene is an organic compound falls under the class of cyclo alkenes that can be further classified under unsaturated hydrocarbons. The chemical IUPAC name of Cyclopentadiene is 1,3 cyclopentadiene. At room temperatures, the cyclopentadiene dimerizes to form a dicyclopentadiene with the help of Diels-Alder Reaction. The compound commercially available in the liquid state and has colorless appearance and unpleasant ordor. Cyclopentadiene can be prepared from the steam cracking of naphtha and can also be produced from coal tar. Cyclopentadiene monomer can be synthesized when the commercially available dicyclopentadiene is thermally cracked at 180 degree C and can be further used for producing chemical adopted in wide scale in different application industries. The liquid compound is primarily used for the synthesis of cyclopentene and its derivatives ethylidenenorbornene. These produced species are then further used in the production of speciality polymers. Also the compound is one of the main constituent in the fabrication of cyclopentadienyl ligand one of the highly stable compound in organometallic chemistry. The highest production and consumption of the Cyclopentadiene compound is noted in the United States. Western Europe and Japan are making significant contribution in fabrication and utilization of the compound wordwide. China has been witnessing the exceptional demand for cyclopentadiene derivatives during past few years. Several new market entrants emerged in the manufacturing of cyclopentadiene globally which impacted the market of the organic compound significantly. Cyclopentadiene is used extensively in manufacturing of automotive accessories and parts, and is also used in manufacturing of sporting, plastic and gardening goods because of its high stability, toughness, and high thermal resistance and ease in processing.

The global expansion witnessed in industries like electronics, automotive, construction and medical field where the derivative of cyclopentadiene are used because of its unmatched superior propertiesÂ in a large scale is one of the key driver that is expected to fuel the adoption of cyclopentadiene in coming few years. Government initiatives like increase in funding and promising tax benefits for the new entrants also led in significant increase in the demand of cyclopentadiene. Many application industries are replacing heavy items like metals from lighter compounds like plastics that shows exceptional mechanical and chemical resistance even at elevated temperature. These special class plastics are derived by the processing of monomers and compound like cyclopentadiene. Emerging business models like strategic alliance of new entrants with the bigger players present in the value chain helps big players to expand their production capabilities with sound technologies which further increases the overall throughput of the cyclopentadiene. Some of the factors like shifting of manufacturing units to China and other Asian countries, changing trade flows, and increase in demand of hydrocarbon resin is Asia are some of the key factors that enable the growth of Cyclopentadiene production. Apart from these developments, there are certain factors that restrict the adoption of Cyclopentadiene on global scale such as negative side effects of cyclopentadiene on humans during processing and strict environmental laws against the ease of processing of plastics and polymers.

The global Cyclopentadiene market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cyclopentadiene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cyclopentadiene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Velsicol Chemical

Creasyn Finechem

Kolon Industries

Triveni Chemicals

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Braskem

Central Drug House(CDH)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hydrocarbon Resin

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

EPDM elastomers

Poly nDCPD

COC & COP

Segment by Application

Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Medical Field

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Cyclopentadiene Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580