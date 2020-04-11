Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tool Holders market.

Tool holders refer to adapters used to mount tools such as drills, cutting tools, and turning tools in machine tool equipment. In a machining operation, selecting an efficient tool holder is as crucial as selecting an appropriate cutting tool. For smooth machining operations, it is very important that the tool is properly inserted in the collet and rotates through its cutting path with minimal run-out. To ensure minimal loss of tool efficiency and to avoid any deflection from the clamping source, it is important that the collet clamps the tools effectively. Therefore, ball bearing collet nuts are used to ensure the same. Ball bearing in the collet enables an operator to run both clockwise and counter clockwise tools in the same tool holder. This type of bearing also eliminates the possibility of tool slippage during the routing process. While changing the tool: it is important to setup the tool in the correct tool changing fixture to ensure the proper securing of the tool holder. The tool holder has equal importance as the cutting tool in the overall machine tools industry ecosystem. Innovation in tool holding systems has been slower than the innovation in machines.

There are many advantages of tool holders in the global market such asÂ low capital costsÂ surge in throughput without investment in new capacity,Â rework & concessions and less scrapÂ less disparity, higher process capability at first time,Â reduced human errorÂ – repeatable measurement and automated feedback andÂ augmented automationÂ low direct labor costs and unproductive machine downtime. Additionally, new approaches and technologies towards the manufacturing of upright and reliable tool holders, which can be mounted with perfection on any machine and inserted with several tools are expected to be prominent drivers for the global tool holders market growth. Contemporary manufacturing technologies, such as additive manufacturing and CNC heavy duty machining center ease the process as well as enhance the quality of products. This, together with the manufacturing of intelligent tool holders in various designs and complex shapes, and different sizes are noteworthy achievements that are expected bolster market growth over the forecast period. Also, the market for tool holders has witnessed rapid growth due to development in the manufacturing sector in all end use industries globally.

Additionally, growth in the production and manufacturing of various end use components, which have high surface finish and good quality by the several manufacturing process will propel growth of the global tool holders market during the forecast period. The use of IoT (internet of things) for the conditions based monitoring of machine tool holders is one of the prominent trends in the global market. This trend of connected manufacturing has evolved over the past few years. Connected manufacturing uses the power of internet to link various components such as computers, machines and sensor with humans for better analysis, collection and processing of information. This trend of IoT is estimated to support the growth of smart tool holders and tools in the global market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered:

OTTO BILZ

POKOLM

Chumpower Machinery

BIG DAISHOWA

Coventry Toolholders

DAndrea

ISCAR Tools

NT Tool

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Collet Chuck

End Mill Holders

Hydraulic Tool Holders

Milling Cutters Holder

Shrink Fit Holders

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Chemical Processing

Construction

Defense & Aerospace

Electronic

General Machining

Medical/Research

Oil & Gas

Paper & Pulp Industry

Power Generation

