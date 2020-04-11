Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antimony Tin Oxide market.

ATO (Antimony Tin Oxide) is a highly insoluble thermally stable Aluminum source suitable for glass, optic and ceramic applications. ATO is available in granule, powder and tablet forms. Oxide compounds are not conductive to electricity. However, certain perovskite structured oxides are electronically conductive finding application in the cathode of solid oxide fuel cells and oxygen generation systems. They are compounds containing at least one oxygen anion and one metallic cation. They are typically insoluble in aqueous solutions (water) and extremely stable making them useful in ceramic structures as simple as producing clay bowls to advanced electronics and in light weight structural components in aerospace and electrochemical applications such as fuel cells in which they exhibit ionic conductivity.Â

The global market for antimony tin oxide has been witnessing a noticeable increase owing to growing demand from its end-user industries. Electronics such as touch screen technology widely consume antimony tin oxide in their technology. Touch screens generally use antimony tin oxide in the touch system as well as in the LCD technology. Resistive touch screens which serve as an important segment in the market are usually constructed with two layers of electrically conductive materials antimony tin oxide or indium tin oxide, separated by insulated dots. In addition, capacitive touch screens are emerging as a high end version of the touch screen industry, specifically since the inception of iPhone by Apple Inc. which practices capacitive technology. However, resistive touch screen industry is expected to acquire majority of the shares in the touch screen industry. Use of antimony tin oxides in plastics as additives has been an important factor in the growth of the market. However, increasing regulations and environmental policies have been affecting the plastic industry due to which additive manufacturers have been under pressure to produce eco-friendly and safe chemicals.

High demand for electronics owing to rising disposable incomes of the individuals as well as changing lifestyles are expected to be one of the major factors driving the demand for antimony tin oxide in the electronic products such as touch screen. In addition, growth of the overall textiles market on account of rising demand for apparels has also contributed towards the demand for antimony tin oxide. Product development and innovations, improved product properties such as durability and strength, growth and technological advancement of the global textiles industry are the major factors that have been driving the market for antimony tin oxide. Other applications of ATO such as additives for plastics have also been prevalent in the growth of the market. The industry is anticipated to rise significantly owing to growth in plastic consumption, consumer appliances, automotives, and compliance with environmental regulations. However, rising health hazards regarding the use of plastic additives as well as growing potential for the market of biodegradable plastic additives is expected to slow down the growth of the market.Â

This report focuses on Antimony Tin Oxide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antimony Tin Oxide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alfa Aesar

Hongwu International

Hu Ben New Material Technology

Jia Long Nam Industry

MEL Chemicals

Mitsubishi Materials Electronic Chemicals

Nanjing Haitainami Materials

US Research Nanomaterials

NanoMaterials Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Granule Forms

Powder Forms

Tablet Forms

Segment by Application

Electronic Industry

Textile Industry

Painting and Coating Industry

Chemical Industry

Micro Equipment Industry

