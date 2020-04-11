Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market.”

Specialty pressure-sensitive tapes are defined as a series of pressure-sensitive tapes that can be only used in specific areas instead of multiple uses. As a kind of pressure-sensitive tapes, specialty pressure-sensitive tapes adhere to surfaces when pressure is applied and do not require solvents, heat, or other agents. These tapes are used in the industrial and construction applications because of their high-tensile strength. They are also used in the healthcare and automotive industries for their fastening and bonding properties. Many variants of these tapes, such as double-sided tapes, are available in the market.

3M is the leading company in USA specialty pressure sensitive tape industry which produce products accounts for more than 25% of USA market. Though tape plant of 3M is distributed around the world, it specialty pressure sensitive tapes are mainly manufactured in USA. The following players in this field are Avery Dennison and Intertape Polymer, the production amount of which are much lower, though. Generally, the specialty pressure sensitive tape industry is concentrated compared with the whole pressure sensitive tape area, but still quite fragmented. The sales revenue of medium sized players are rather even and looks small compared with leading players like 3M. It is their professions in each industry that brought in this situation. The end use of specialty pressure sensitive tape is fragmented as more than 10 categories, among which, electronics, automotive and medical are the major applications. It is estimated that the growth in hygiene area would be met with rapid increase due to the growing attention in health care industry. Also, traditional specialty pressure sensitive tapes that used in industrial application would still be the steady usage.

The price of specialty pressure sensitive tape has been trending down for the past years past years, due to the fierce competition in this field. Also, the market is vulnerable to economic situation change. The depression of local market would greatly influence the revenue of specialty pressure sensitive tape producers, compared with common pressure sensitive tape manufacturers. We tend to believe this market is highly mature in USA, and challenges would be faced in price competition with developing countries, industry monopoly and increasingly growing wage standard in USA. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Avery Dennison

Intertape Polymer

Berry Plastics

Nitto Denko

American Biltrite

Essentra

Mactac

Scapa

TESA

Arkema (Bostik)

Shurtape Technologies

DeWAL Industries

Johnson & Johnson

Syntac Coated Products

CCT Tapes

Adhesives Research

Lamart Corp

Cantech

Coroplast Tape Corporation

Worthen Industries

Cardinal Health

Main Tape

Adhesive Applications

Medline Medical

DYNAREX

McKesson

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Coated Tape

Double Coated Tape

Reinforced Single Coated Tape

Unsupported Single Coated Tape

Others

Segment by Application

Electrical

Medical

Automotive

White Goods

Hygiene

Paper/Printing

Building/Construction

Retail/Graphics

Aerospace

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580