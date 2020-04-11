Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High-Fructose Corn Syrup market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the High-Fructose Corn Syrup market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the High-Fructose Corn Syrup market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the High-Fructose Corn Syrup market.”

High fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is a liquid sweetener utilizing a modified form of corn syrup which is also an alternative to sucrose used in foods and beverages industry. High fructose corn syrup is made from corn using a process called wet milling. It holds around nine percent of overall global sweeteners market. There is no as such difference in composition or metabolism from other fructose glucose sweeteners for instance sucrose, honey, and fruit juice concentrates. It generally contains either 42 percent or 55 percent fructose, the remaining sugars being primarily glucose and higher sugars. HFCS is has more stablility, particularly works well in acidic beverages, available in liquid form makes it easier to transport, handle, and mix better than granulated sucrose. Since, fructose is sweeter than glucose, the overall sweetness of the syrup increased resulting in more cost-effective use over sugar in food processing. Its caloric content is equivalent to sugar and thus it shares the same concerns from consumers and industry as that of sugar. Further, the human body metabolizes fructose differently than glucose and so high consumption ofÂ HFCS has also been attributed to increasing rates of obesity. HFCS has been widely adopted by U.S. food manufacturers because it offers advantages over granulated sucrose, for instance it is easy to supply, good for stability and ease of handling. Corn is an abundant and reliable crop grown widely across the U.S., while sucrose production is limited. This means most supplies must be imported into the U.S. from sugar-growing countries, which leaves the supply vulnerable to changes in the weather and political conditions in those countries. HFCS is also more stable, particularly in acidic beverages, and because of its liquid form, it is easier to transport, handle, and mix than granulated sucrose.Â

High fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market is growing with the demand for sweetener in food and beverage industry. High fructose corn syrup 42 is a good alternative sweeteners of sugar and honey in food preparation to the consumers since consumers are trying to avoid sucrose for its harmful effects; HFCS 42 consists around 42 percent fructose where sugar consists around 50 percent and honey consists around 48 percent fructose which is driving the HFCS market. However, health consciousness and change in life style among consumers of emerging countries are restraining the market since rate of obesity and diabetes are increasing day by day. Hence, zero calorie sweeteners market is much popular among consumers, which is also growing at higher rate in terms of both value and volume. However, high fructose corn syrup is granted Generally Recognized as SafeÂ (GRAS) status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA). HFCS has been widely adopted by U.S. food manufacturers because it offers advantages over granulated sucrose, for instance it is easy to supply, good stability and ease of handling. High fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market seeking high opportunity in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America market.

The global High-Fructose Corn Syrup market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High-Fructose Corn Syrup volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-Fructose Corn Syrup market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Global Sweeteners Holdings

Ingredion

Showa Sangyo

Tate & Lyle

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

HFCS 42

HFCS 55

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580