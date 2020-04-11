Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital X-ray System market.

Digital X-ray systems consist of the same basic parts as analog X-ray systems such as X-ray sensors, amplifiers, image processing computers, and displays. The major difference is the presence of an analog-to-digital converter that converts the analog image to a digital image with the help of detectors inside the system. Digital X-rays can be separated into direct and indirect conversions. The current digital X-ray technology can reduce the exposure of individuals to radiation, improve quality, eliminate cost, and help in the easy processing of images compared to traditional X-ray systems.

The demand for digital X-ray systems is growing at a significant rate since the procedure forms the basis of diagnosis and also the treatment of various medical conditions. Tele-imaging enables healthcare professionals to perform and interpret medical images from remote locations, where the technology is hard to reach. The tele-imaging technology has undergone significant technological advancements which let the doctor or hospital to share videos and images of ultrasound via the Internet, using an IP camera and remote access software. This technology allows real-time teleradiology expertise in the presence of a junior sonographer or radiologist at the patient center. It helps in reducing inpatient care and will be efficient in handling the shortage of the physicians workforce. Moreover, the introduction of fully automated, versatile, and easy-to-use digital X-ray systems has led to significant expansion of teleradiology and tele-imaging in remote areas, which will drive this markets growth over the next four years.

The global digital X-ray systems market is oligopoly in nature, where three leading manufacturers namely GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and Siemens Healthcare dominate the market. With the growing demand for digital X-ray systems, these companies are implementing organic and inorganic growth strategies to drive volume growth, revenue growth, and profitability. The market has witnessed the emergence of new products that can be used with reduced radiation doses as compared to conventional systems.

In terms of geography, the Americas is the largest revenue contributor to the global digital X-ray systems market. The increasing burden of chronic diseases and other medical conditions such as injuries and accidents in the Americas will lead to the augmented adoption of digital X-ray systems. It finds extensive applications such as interventional X-ray, mammography, and general radiography. Furthermore, the rise in awareness for the diagnosis of chronic conditions such as breast cancer have increased the demand for the digital X-ray systems in the Americas.

The global Digital X-ray System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital X-ray System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital X-ray System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Carestream

Fujifilm Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

AGA SanitAtsartikel

Akrus

ALVO Medical

BiHealthcare

CI Healthcare

ConVida Healthcare & Systems

Eschmann Equipment

Famed ?ywiec

INFIMED

Medifa-hesse

Merivaara

NUOVA BN

OPT SurgiSystems

Oricare

STILLE

UFSKOSYS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stationary digital X-ray systems

Portable digital X-ray systems

Segment by Application

Interventional X-ray

Mammography

Fluoroscopy

Dental X-ray

Radiography

Veterinary X-ray

Mobile C-arm

