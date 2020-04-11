Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Biorefinery Products market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Biorefinery Products market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Biorefinery is the sustainable processing of biomass into a spectrum of marketable products and energy. In this process, agriculture waste, Plant-based starch and lignocellulosic materials are used to produce all kinds of chemicals, fuel and bio-based materials. Biorefinery can be a facility, a process, a plant, or even a cluster of facilities. A main driver for the establishment of biorefineries is the sustainability aspect. All biorefineries should be assessed for the entire value chain on their environmental, economic, and social sustainability covering the whole life cycle (constructionoperationdismantling). This assessment should also take into account the possible consequences due to the competition for food and biomass resources, the impact on water use and quality, changes in land-use, soil carbon stock balance and fertility, net balance of GHGs, impact on biodiversity, potential toxicological risks, and energy efficiency.

Successful market implementation of integrated biorefineries requires reliable processing units combined with environmentally acceptable and economically profitable production chains. Development and implementation of the biorefinery concept should include crop cultivation and the selection of crops that maximize full chain performance.

Further biorefinery improvement is expected to generate more feedstocks, technologies, and coproducts, inevitably offering all kinds of economic opportunities. Research and development will speed up agricultural and rural development, increase industrial development, and open existing and newly created markets. It can be foreseen, however, that biorefinery technologies will develop gradually over time, because the more fractions are obtained the more markets should be served. All these markets dictate that raw materials and intermediates are available at a rather constant supply and therefore prices. The built up of this raw material supply will take time.

Biorefineries can provide a significant contribution to sustainable development, generating added value to sustainable biomass use and producing a range of biobased products (food, feed, materials, chemicals, fuels, power, and/or heat) at the same time. This requires optimal biomass conversion efficiency, thus minimizing feedstock requirements while at the same time strengthening economic viability of (e.g., agriculture, forestry, chemical and energy) market sectors. As biomass availability is limited, it should be used efficiently, effectively producing materials and energy in multi-purpose biorefineries. The perceived conflict between energy and food production can be allayed by developing technologies based on lignocellulosic materials but it was discussed before that this currently results in a much higher BCI. Biorefining requires further innovation but offers opportunities to all economic sectors. Building a biobased economy can help to overcome present difficulties while laying the foundation of an environmentally benign industry.

