Global Electric Motor Insulation Material Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Due to the highly adoption of automation in manufacturing process while winding are being pulled or inserted in, surface insulating material due to high coefficient of thermal conduction. As we know that electric motors areÂ usedÂ in compressors, lathe machines, automotive vehicles, power tools, disk drive these are increasing the global electric motor insulation market. For increasing the operating life, low maintenance require, low energy consumption and high endurance for fluctuating voltages electric motor gain high traction in the market. Due toÂ overload, fluctuating load that mayÂ excessivelyÂ the operating temperature that may reduce the reliability of motor for that a process is using thermal ageing of insulation. ThereÂ isÂ some factor which may affect the life of insulation material moisture, temperature and repeated voltage and chemical vapor.Â The mica insulation materialÂ is commonly usedÂ in formingÂ coil and field coil application such asÂ an electric motorÂ and generator for producing the magnetic field for rotating of electric machine. Â Furthermore, countries such as Vietnam, Argentina, India and Shri Lanka are significantly relying on agriculture so demand of low-cost and energy efficient motor has increased in these countries that increase the growth of the global electric motor insulation material market.

Compact electric motorÂ is frequently usedÂ in miniature appliance with wide ranging power supply such as heavy appliance, portability or replacement of faulty componentÂ is growingÂ this market. Furthermore, government organizationÂ takesÂ initiatives to reduce environmental pollution due to more carbon emission from vehicles. It is expected that these government initiatives will hike the global electric motor insulation material market in the forecast period. Additionally, European government has encouragedÂ the customerÂ toÂ adoptÂ of eco-friendly vehicle due toÂ the absolutionÂ of fuel ingestion tax for plug-in vehicles and also Japanese government has deducted tax and promoting the adoption ofÂ ecofriendlyÂ vehicle, on adoption ofÂ ecofriendlyÂ vehicle is triggering the growth of the global electric motor insulation material market. Countries such as China, Argentina, Brazil and U.S. are adopting of high energy & efficiency motor in both agriculture and industrial application. Furthermore,Â the rising demandÂ of HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) application in agriculture sector is boosting the global electric motor insulation material market.

The global Electric Motor Insulation Material market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Motor Insulation Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Motor Insulation Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

Ganapathy Industries

KREMPEL

ALTANA

Electrowind

IMPEX INSULATION

Associated Gaskets

Vitar Insulation Manufacturers

Jufeng

UKRPROMVNEDRENIE

Sahney Insulation

Sichuan Dongfang Insulating Material

Von Roll Holding

Variety Insulator

Regal Beloit

Henkel

AEGROUP

Integrated Power Services

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glass

Varnishes

Paper & Films

Rubber

PVC

Rigid laminate

Resins

Teflon

Others

Segment by Application

Electronics & Consumer Appliances

Logistics & Material Handling

Mining & Metallurgy

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Others

