Diagnostic EP devices are used for the diagnosis of cardiac abnormalities. These devices are used for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Diagnostic EP devices are one of the fastest growing segments in the global medical devices market. X-ray systems, ECG devices, and diagnostic EP catheters generate a significant proportion of the revenue for the global diagnostic EP devices market. The growing incidence of CVDs such as cardiac arrhythmia drives the growth of the market.

Technological advances have enabled vendors to convert large conventional ECG stress test systems into compact and portable systems. Portable ECG devices are suitable for people suffering from chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and coronary artery disease (CAD). Portable ECG devices allow easy movement and the ambulatory resting ECG monitors are designed specifically for easy home monitoring. The increasing usage of mobile ECG monitoring systems will be one of the key trends that wil gain traction in the diagnostic electrophysiology devices market during the next few years.

The diagnostic electrophysiology devices market is intensely fragmented due to the presence of several international, regional, and local vendors. The international players account for the major market shares by developing diagnostic EP devices and the regional players develop novel products that improve process efficiency, product efficacy, and patient comfort. EP devices manufacturers compete based on aggressive pricing, product sensitivity, product differentiation, and technology upgrades. Increased consolidation among the vendors will intensify the competitive environment among the players in this marketspace.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) almost 3 million to 6 million people suffered from atrial fibrillation (AF) in the US, where the changes in lifestyle, the high consumption of alcohol, and hypertension were the major factors that increased the prevalence of arrhythmia. Similarly, countries in the EMEA and APAC countries such as India are also witnessing a rise in the incidence of AF. This increasing incidence of arrhythmia is identified as one of the major factors that will fuel the growth of the diagnostic electrophysiology devices market since these devices can monitor irregular heartbeat and facilitate the treatment of abnormal heart function.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boston Scientific

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

St Jude Medical

Atrium Medical

Beijing Demax Medical Technology

Biosense Webster

BIOTRONIK

MicroPort Scientific

Millar

Siemens Healthineers

Spacelabs Healthcare

Sterlimed

SUZUKEN

Tyche MedTech

Vimecon

Welch Allyn

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

X-ray systems

ElectrocardiogramÂ (ECG) devices

Diagnostic electrophysiology (EP) catheters

Electromyography (EMG) devices

ElectroencephalogramÂ (EEG) devices

Segment by Application

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory surgical clinics (ASCs)

