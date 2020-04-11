Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aerospace Galley Trolley and Container market.

An aerospace service trolley is also known as airline meal trolley, airline catering trolley, or trolley cart is a little cart stashed up by an air carrier for operating by the cabin crew members inside the aircraft for passenger service by food, beverages and other items for the duration of a flight. Containers and trolleys used in the commercial aircrafts are believed as a division of aircraft galley, mainly understood by the umbrella term galley inserts. Small storage boxes as cabins are fixed in the airplane galley for storing up small items, for example, ice and food among others whereas trolleys are used to deliver the food and beverages to the passengers inside the aircraft cabin. The galley is the compartment of an aircraft where food is prepared and cooked. This might also signify or represent a particular design of a household kitchen or to a land-based kitchen on a naval base.

It is a well-known fact that commercial aircrafts that are used to transport passengers have become, in the current scenario, much more than a vessel to get from one point to another. Airline carriers continuously modify the interiors of their aircraft fleet so as to provide utmost luxury and comfort to their passengers without compromising on ticket prices. This dynamic change has brought in more passengers to opt for air travel than other means of transport resulting in high growth witnessed in the number of passengers on a yearly basis. The airline industry has become a very competitive industry with numerous airline carriers entering the market in particular the low-cost airline carriers offering cheap flights with improved cabin comforts. These factors have led to an increase in the number of orders the airline carriers place for aircrafts to the OEMs. Similarly, these factors have also led the manufacturers of trolleys and containers to ramp up their production thereby increasing the supply as per the demand generated by the airline industry. With an uptick witnessed in air travel, bottlenecks have been observed in the aircraft manufacturing industry with the production output unable to meet the demands placed by the airline carriers leading to backlogs and delays in the deliveries of new aircraft.

The airline industry thrives positively in Asia Pacific and Middle East region wherein numerous airline carriers have entered into the market ordering new aircrafts to add to their existing fleet, providing ample opportunities for the trolley and container market to flourish during the forecast period. The market in the North American and the European region is also anticipated to grow but the airline industry in these regions has become stagnant from the past couple of years.

The global Aerospace Galley Trolley and Container market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aerospace Galley Trolley and Container volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aerospace Galley Trolley and Container market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zodiac Aerospace

Iacobucci HF Aerospace

Diethelm Keller Korita Aviation

Norduyn

Flightweight

Egret Aviation

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Container

Trolley

Segment by Application

Regional Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

