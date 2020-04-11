Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Step Attenuators market.

An attenuator may be defined as an electronic device, which can reduce the power of a signal without distorting its waveform. Attenuators are passive devices, which are made from simple voltage divider networks. For measuring signals, attenuator pads or adapters are used for lowering the amplitude of a signal by a known amount to enable measurements or for protecting the measuring device from signal levels that might damage it. Attenuators are also used for matching impedance by lowering apparent standing-wave radio (SWR). Digital step attenuators are used for controlling the amplitude of an RF or analog signal. They are used in receivers and transmitters to provide gain control. Digital step attenuators consist of a digital control circuitry that is integrated with an RF attenuator core and are used in applications such as 3G and 4G cellular base stations, point-to-point nodes, repeaters, and T&M equipment.

Mobile data consumption is increasing exponentially due to the growing smartphone ownership, the expansion of wireless infrastructure, and the vast adoption of mobile video. Smartphones are the most popular connected devices due to their enhanced performance, the low cost of high-performing devices, and the expansion of cellular networks in the emerging markets. The increasing demand for mobile data traffic is one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the digital step attenuators market, since broadband telecommunication systems such as base transceiver stations and microwave radio devices require digital step attenuators.

The digital step attenuators market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several international, regional, and local players. Private players in the market focus on developing innovative technologies to improve the performance parameters. Since the market is not capital-intensive and the market will witness the entry of new players in the coming years. Moreover, the markets high growth potential will also encourage more start-ups and large firms to enter this digital attenuator market, which will in turn, intensify the competitive environment among the players.

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the digital step attenuator market since regions such as India and China dominate the mobile industry. Established wireless service providers are developing dedicated products and are also focusing on microwave radio systems. Moreover, their extensive focus on developing compact products and modular for small size applications will also contribute to the growth of this digital attenuator market in APAC.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Analog Devices

NXP Semiconductors

Peregrine Semiconductor

Qorvo

Skyworks Solution

Honeywell International

IDT

MACOM

Vaunix Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Digital interface

Parallel interface

Serial interface

Serial & Parallel interface

Serial & Parallel Control interface

Segment by Application

Cable TV

Wireless infrastructure

Defense and aerospace

T&M

Microwave radio

